There's a lot of conversations around culture. First, how to build it, how to protect it, and how to scale it. The problem is most of those conversations miss something fundamental:

Culture isn't something you create after the fact.

In a recent talk with Jason Brown, he says he believes culture is something you build, person by person.

Brown says, 'whether you realise it or not, every individual you bring into your environment is either reinforcing the culture you want or they are reshaping it into the exact opposite.' 'That's the part most leaders underestimate.'

Culture Is Not What You Say, It's What You Tolerate

You can define values. You can write mission statements. You can talk about standards all day long, but your real culture is defined by behavior.

If you tolerate inconsistency, your culture becomes inconsistent.

If you tolerate excuses, your culture becomes reactive.

If you tolerate ego over accountability, your culture becomes unstable.

That's why building the right team is not just about talent. It's about alignment.

Talent Without Alignment Is Liability

One of the biggest mistakes leaders make is prioritising skill over fit.

On paper, someone may look like the perfect addition. They have experience, results, and confidence. But if they don't align with how your team operates, how decisions are made, how accountability is handled, how pressure is managed, they will create friction. That friction spreads.

A single misaligned individual can shift the tone of an entire team. They influence conversations, decision-making, and expectations. Over time, that misalignment becomes normalised. This is how strong cultures quietly erode.

Hire for Standards, Not Just Skills

If you want to build a culture that lasts, you have to be clear on what your standards actually are.

Do you value accountability? Then hire people who take ownership without being asked.

Do you value discipline? Then look for consistency in how they've operated in the past.

Do you value clarity? Then prioritise people who communicate directly and effectively.

The Right Team Makes Hard Things Easier

Every business goes through pressure. Uncertainty. Setbacks. What determines how your team responds is not what you told them in a meeting, it's who they are when things are tested.

'The right team doesn't need constant motivation.

They don't need to be reminded of expectations.

They don't look for someone else to solve problems.

They operate with a shared understanding of how things get handled.

And when you have that, execution becomes smoother, communication becomes clearer, and progress becomes more consistent.'

Protecting Culture Requires Hard Decisions

Building a strong team is one challenge, maintaining it is another.

There will be moments where you must make decisions that are uncomfortable. Letting someone go when you see they are not aligned or fit is sometimes one of the hardest things to do. These decisions are rarely easy, but they are necessary.

When you are building something to last, the most important part of the foundation is a culture that reflects your values, your goals, and ultimately your vision. When the foundation is solid, the culture will sustain and duplicate itself every time.