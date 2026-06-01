A workplace complaint inside one of Britain's most closely guarded institutions has resulted in a rare intervention involving officers assigned to royal protection duties. Five Metropolitan Police officers who worked in Royalty and Specialist Protection (RaSP) roles were reportedly barred from entering royal residences following concerns about their conduct towards a female member of staff at Kensington Palace.

The incident, which prompted an internal investigation by the Metropolitan Police, has focused attention on standards of behaviour among officers entrusted with protecting senior members of the Royal Family. While the matter did not result in criminal proceedings or formal misconduct findings, the outcome reportedly led to the officers losing access to royal residences.

How A Kensington Palace Complaint Led To Officers Being Barred

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The case stems from allegations made by a female Royal Household employee who complained about a series of comments and interactions involving officers assigned to Kensington Palace. According to reports, the staff member raised concerns in October 2024 over incidents that allegedly occurred between August 2023 and September 2024.

The Metropolitan Police subsequently launched an internal investigation into claims of inappropriate and allegedly misogynistic behaviour by officers within its Royalty and Specialist Protection unit. Although the case was not deemed criminal and did not meet the threshold for misconduct proceedings, the outcome reportedly had consequences for the officers involved.

'A decision was taken that the officers were not wanted back again,' a source told The Sun.

According to reports, Royal Household officials removed the officers' security passes, effectively preventing them from returning to royal residences. Prince William and Kate Middleton were not directly involved in the decision, although they were reportedly informed of the outcome.

'The reported behaviour falls below the high standards expected of officers, particularly those in frontline protective roles. As a result of our internal investigation into this matter, the officers received reflective practice to consider their actions and identify learning for the future. It remains a priority for the Met to ensure all officers and staff uphold the highest standards of professionalism, so we can continue to build trust and confidence with those we serve,' a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

The officers were ultimately cleared to continue policing duties.

Officers' Comments 'Perceived As Misogynistic'

Details emerging from the investigation outline the specific allegations that prompted the complaint. One officer allegedly described Kensington Palace as being 'full of little Hitlers' after reportedly being asked to move equipment.

Another officer was said to have attempted to connect with the female employee on Facebook, an interaction she reportedly considered inappropriate.

'Comments from the officers were perceived as misogynistic, though the allegations were tame and none were sexual in nature,' the source said.

While the reported remarks did not result in disciplinary findings of misconduct, they were deemed serious enough for palace officials to reconsider whether the officers should continue working within royal residences.

A total of 23 officers have received misconduct notices, with 21 placed on restricted duties and two removed from palace assignments.

Do The Allegations Point To A Wider Cultural Issue?

The allegations have prompted discussion among former senior policing figures familiar with royal protection operations.

Former Metropolitan Police operational head for royal protection, Dai Davies, said he was 'surprised' by the volume of complaints.

'It raises the question of whether there is a culture of misogyny,' he said. 'Given the sensitivity of the job, the officers must be above reproach and behave with decorum at all times.'

Former detective chief inspector Mick Neville suggested workplace attitudes have changed significantly over time. He acknowledged that 'banter and silly comments were acceptable in many work environments, including the police.' He was reportedly not surprised by the protection officers offending one of the royal staff members.

'In this day and age, it is wise to keep off-colour comments to close family and friends – you just never know who will take offence,' Neville said. 'It doesn't even have to be the person at whom they directed – some individuals can get offended on their behalf.'

The incident has underlined the particular expectations placed on officers working in royal settings, where professionalism and discretion are expected to remain beyond question.