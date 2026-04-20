Influencer RIELLEUK has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and dangerous driving after hitting three pedestrians, including a fellow vlogger, following a night out in Westminster. A video of the incident, which took place on Argyll Street in Central London, has also been circulating online.

The other woman seen in the video was confirmed to be fellow influencer Klaudia Glam. She has not been pronounced dead, but is reportedly in critical condition after being hit by RIELLEUK's vehicle.

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Details of the Incident Revealed in Video

The video uploaded by X user JamesPGoddard90 shows a woman entering the driver's seat of the vehicle while pedestrians tried to stop her from moving forward. She steps on the gas and swerves to the left toward the direction of a building. In the footage, a woman was standing in front of the car and was struck.

Influencer RIELLEUK Arrested on suspicion of Attempted Murder



This crazy bi**h smashed her car into three pedestrians including her fellow influencer



Black People have KILLED London



She should get life for this! https://t.co/rv3EAkACj7 pic.twitter.com/VOPnqNMiv3 — James Goddard (@JamesPGoddard90) April 19, 2026

In the video, RIELLEUK drives over the woman while the crowd reacts with audible distress. The influencer then backs her vehicle and strikes the woman a second time. RIELLEUK then approaches the woman and attempts to check on her, but a man pulls her away from the scene.

The fight between the group of girls before the incident 😭 https://t.co/qYt6iQlBY8 pic.twitter.com/j3Sqxs2DJB — 🇯🇲 TMC Music Connoisseur // ‘Change’ Out Now (@MusicConnoisseu) April 19, 2026

According to initial reports, RIELLEUK and Glam got into a physical altercation, and onlookers tried to stop the argument from escalating. RIELLEUK stepped away from a group of bystanders and headed to her car before the incident occurred.

RIELLEUK reportedly hit two other pedestrians. One of them, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries. The other, a woman, reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Who is RIELLEUK?

RIELLEUK's real name is Gabrielle Carrington. She is an online content creator and social media personality who hails from London. She has over 350,000 followers on Instagram, and her posts are mostly about her outfits, vacations, and nights out. According to Famous Birthdays, she was born on 6 November 1996, and her star sign is Scorpio.

Other than her work as an online content creator, RIELLEUK is also a businesswoman. She founded a company called Hairbyrielle. The company's Instagram account currently has over 2,000 followers, and the bio shows that the business is not yet operational.

RIELLEUK is also active on her TikTok account. The most recent post she shared to her over 6,000 followers shows her body transformation. As of 20 April 2026, it is unclear if RIELLEUK is in a relationship. Last year, she uploaded a video referencing her 'ex,' but she has not shared any photos or videos with a special someone since then.

Who is Klaudia Glam?

Klaudia Glam is an online influencer known for her fashion and media work. She currently has over 250,000 followers on Instagram. Her posts feature her lifestyle and vacations. She has partnered with Fashion Nova as their fashion ambassador. She also appeared in the second season of 'Price of Perfection'.

Prior to the incident, RIELLEUK and Glam appeared to move in the same London influencer circles, with both women active in the city's nightlife and fashion scenes.

According to Famous Birthdays, Glam has lived part of her life in Dubai. She has also been open about her plastic surgery journey, referencing it in a TikTok video from two years ago.