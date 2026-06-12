Chinese authorities have begun tightening control over financial, medical, legal, and educational content online, introducing fines of up to 100,000 yuan (about $14,000 or £11,000) alongside mass account removals for influencers found operating without recognised qualifications.

The move, enforced across major platforms such as Douyin, Bilibili, and Weibo, requires creators producing specialist advice to verify professional degrees or licences before publishing, marking one of the most sweeping interventions yet in China's creator economy.

This follows the regulatory shift that began in late 2025, when the Cyberspace Administration of China introduced new rules aimed at curbing misinformation and undisclosed commercial promotion.

Chinese social media has already been under tightening scrutiny for years, particularly around financial 'gurus' and wellness influencers accused of monetising advice without formal training. What changes now is the formality of enforcement, with platforms themselves made directly responsible for checking credentials before content appears online.

China Influencer Crackdown Targets Finance And Health Advice

Under the new framework, influencers discussing subjects such as investment strategy, medicine, education, or law must present verifiable qualifications before they are allowed to publish content in those areas.

Regulators have also instructed platforms to ensure creators cite studies or data when referencing them, while clearly labelling any AI-generated material. The intention, according to reporting cited by NDTV, is to reduce the spread of unverified expertise that has flourished across short-form video platforms.

The rules extend beyond individual creators.

Platforms themselves now carry enforcement responsibility, meaning they can be penalised if unqualified advice slips through moderation systems. Fines can reach 100,000 yuan ($14,000 or £11,000) per violation, with repeat breaches potentially leading to permanent account deletion. In practice, this shifts enforcement from post-publication takedowns to pre-publication gatekeeping.

Certain types of promotion have also been explicitly restricted.

Medical products, supplements, and health foods are no longer allowed to be promoted as if they are educational advice. Regulators say this has often been used as a loophole, where ads are disguised as 'helpful information' even though they are really trying to sell something.

Officials say they are meant to protect consumers from misleading or unreliable advice online. Critics, however, worry the changes give too much control to the government and platforms, and could end up limiting who is allowed to speak about specialised topics in public online spaces.

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China is taking a very different approach by tightening control over who is allowed to speak as an expert. In simple terms, if you don't have a recognised qualification, you're not allowed to give advice in certain areas like finance or health. Supporters say this helps bring order to an online space that can be full of misleading or confusing information, especially where money and medical advice are involved.

The impact is already visible. Social media accounts are being removed or suspended, and influencers are being told to either prove their qualifications or stop posting on specialist subjects. This is hitting smaller creators especially hard, particularly those who built audiences based on personal experience rather than formal training. Some are shifting to lighter content, while others are simply leaving those topics behind.

Outside China, the policy is being closely watched. Some see it as one of the strictest attempts yet to control influencer credibility, and there is growing curiosity about whether other countries might adopt similar rules. But questions remain about how fairly the system will be enforced, how transparent the checks will be, and how platforms can follow the rules without stifling creativity.