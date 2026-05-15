TMZ has reported that Spencer Pratt has already signed a production deal to film his Los Angeles mayoral campaign. What makes the arrangement extraordinary is the reported clause stating cameras would continue rolling even if he actually wins office.

For a city exhausted by crisis politics, celebrity activism and endless reinvention, the idea somehow feels both absurd and oddly believable. Los Angeles has spent years blurring the line between governance and performance. Pratt appears ready to erase it altogether.

According to sources cited by TMZ, Pratt signed an agreement with Boardwalk Pictures, the Los Angeles-based studio behind documentary and unscripted television projects. Filming is expected to follow not only Pratt's campaign operation but also his family life with wife Heidi Montag and their children.

Production would reportedly continue if Pratt were sworn in as mayor.

Reality Television Never Really Left Him

Pratt has spent decades turning notoriety into currency. He first emerged as one of reality television's defining villains on 'The Hills' alongside Montag during the late 2000s, cultivating a tabloid-heavy image that made the pair unavoidable fixtures of celebrity media.

Unlike many reality stars from that era, Pratt never fully disappeared. He pivoted repeatedly through podcasts, social media, internet commentary and smaller television appearances, preserving a strange kind of cultural relevance long after the original fame cycle ended.

That history matters because Pratt's political campaign already carries the unmistakable grammar of reality television. Emotional confessionals. Viral clips. Personal crisis packaged as authenticity. Even his housing situation has become campaign material.

Pratt recently defended himself on TMZ Live after criticism over campaign advertisements featuring an Airstream trailer where he was portrayed as living. He insisted he was effectively homeless following the devastating Pacific Palisades fire, explaining that the disaster displaced his family and shattered any conventional sense of stability.

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The Campaign Is Becoming Content

The uncomfortable question hanging over the project is whether the mayoral run exists partly because it makes compelling television.

Sources quoted by TMZ say the production team has not yet mapped out how filming would function if Pratt entered City Hall. Officially, the focus remains on the campaign itself. Still, the existence of a signed contract changes the optics immediately.

Pratt's campaign messaging leans heavily on accessibility, internet fluency and anti-establishment frustration rather than traditional policy detail. Whether voters take it seriously remains unclear, though seriousness itself no longer functions as a reliable barrier in contemporary politics.

Heidi Montag's role in the production is also expected to be significant. TMZ reported that she and the couple's children are currently living outside Los Angeles following the fires while Pratt spends much of his time inside the city campaigning.

If elected, the family would likely move into the official mayoral residence in Hancock Park.

Los Angeles Has Seen Celebrity Politics Before

Los Angeles voters are hardly strangers to celebrity candidates. California has a long history of entertainers crossing into politics, from Ronald Reagan to Arnold Schwarzenegger. But Pratt's campaign differs in tone and structure.

Reagan and Schwarzenegger eventually distanced themselves from entertainment personas in favour of political discipline. Pratt appears to be doing the opposite. The entertainment identity is the campaign.

That distinction says something revealing about where media culture currently sits. Public office increasingly rewards visibility over institutional credibility, especially in fragmented online spaces where virality can outweigh policy literacy. Pratt is not pretending to escape celebrity. He is monetising it openly.

For now, the cameras are preparing to roll. Whether Los Angeles voters are willing to turn City Hall into the next season of a reality franchise is another matter entirely.