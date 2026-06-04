The prominent creator officially initiated divorce proceedings against her podcast host husband in Los Angeles County. Despite her visible business ventures, the documents suggest a severe lack of financial independence.

How A Birthday Court Filing Revealed A £2,400 ($3,000) Monthly Allowance

Lena submitted the paperwork without formal representation on 1 June, which also happened to be her birthday. This abrupt filing marks the end of a marriage that commenced in 2023.

The paperwork lists their official date of separation as 15 April. Within these initial documents, the central focus extends beyond finances to the well-being of their family.

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According to the court records, she is requesting both legal and physical custody of their five-year-old daughter. Custody arrangements will likely require complex negotiations given their unconventional lifestyle.

Why A Top OnlyFans Earner Claims Limited Access To Marital Funds

The couple has managed a widely followed OnlyFans account and collaborated extensively on digital content. Their shared model involves creating adult content with third parties, whom they subsequently interview on shared programmes.

In addition to these joint ventures, Adam independently hosts the successful No Jumper podcast. This platform has grown into a massive enterprise, further complicating the couple's interwoven lives.

Despite the apparent profitability of these enterprises, Lena stated in the court papers that she currently holds no employment. Her sole stated source of income is a spousal support payment of £2,400 ($3,000) from her husband.

This paperwork paints a picture of a partner excluded from the financial administration of joint digital ventures. Elaborating on her monetary situation, the creator provided a direct statement to the court regarding her fiscal control.

The content creator elaborated on her restricted fiscal control in a written declaration. She officially claimed, 'I have no access to any financial resources in this marriage or actual financial information, so all amounts entered are estimates.'

Dividing A £880,000 ($1.1 Million) Entertainment Studio Amidst The Split

A major point of contention in the legal proceedings will undoubtedly be the division of shared business assets. The court documents specifically highlight a joint entertainment studio, referred to as a 'lucrative asset,' which Lena values at £880,000 ($1.1 million).

She formally requests exactly half of this studio's value as a foundational part of the settlement. However, her lack of access to detailed financial records could complicate this property division.

The court will likely need to order a comprehensive financial audit to verify the true worth of their empire. This process could expose the inner workings of their complex business structure.

🚨BREAKING: Lena the Plug filed for divorce from Adam22 on her own birthday, listing tax day as their separation date.



She claims she has no job, no access to their finances, and survives on $3k monthly from Adam, despite being one of the biggest creators on OnlyFans.



She wants… pic.twitter.com/82QJcZPU5P — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 3, 2026

Maintaining Professional Ties While Navigating A Custody Battle

Despite the gravity of the legal proceedings, the estranged pair continues to maintain their professional obligations. The lines between their personal separation and their public branding remain blurred.

On Tuesday, social media posts surfaced promoting their joint content, indicating operations remain active. Lena interacted directly with the promotional images, liking and commenting on the new uploads.

Neither party has issued a formal public statement regarding the separation or the financial claims outlined in the official divorce papers. Representatives for both creators have not responded to media enquiries.

The resolution of this separation will determine the future of their shared media ventures and child custody. As legal proceedings move forward, more transparent details concerning their arrangements are expected to emerge.