A year ago, Johnny Hilbrant was teaching spin classes at SoulCycle and Barry's Bootcamp in Boston. Today, the 36-year-old is pulling in more than $1 million (£790,000) annually from a social media character born out of cocktail party frustration.

Hilbrant's creation — PE Guy, a grotesquely confident private equity executive who boasts about his Nantucket compound and his children's fencing lessons — has amassed over 340,000 Instagram followers since launching in March 2025. The revenue, verified by Business Insider, comes from Cameo videos, brand partnerships, merchandise, and corporate event appearances.

'Every time a new opportunity happens, I'm still dumbfounded,' Hilbrant said. 'My email inbox went from maybe one email a day to 20 every day.'

From Wedding Small Talk to a Six-Figure Cameo Business

The character was not planned. Hilbrant, who grew up in the affluent Chicago suburb of Winnetka, had spent years biting his tongue at weddings where private equity professionals rattled off life achievements with theatrical nonchalance.

On 21 March 2025, he filmed himself channelling all of it into one exaggerated composite, added a Snapchat filter that made his eyes bulge, and posted it on Instagram.

It went viral almost immediately. Before PE Guy, Hilbrant had roughly 7,000 followers, WBEZ Chicago noted.

'He basically started as the guy you get stuck talking to at a wedding,' he told Net Influencer. 'Everyone I met worked in private equity, so I just made him the PE guy.'

Within weeks, followers were requesting personalised videos. Before joining Cameo, Hilbrant let people Venmo whatever they thought was fair. Most sent between $200 and $400 (£158 and £316). He has since completed nearly 1,200 personalised videos, charging $200 (£158) each.

Brand Deals, Corporate Gigs, and a Solo Operation

His first paid sponsorship arrived in May 2025 from tuxedo rental company The Black Tux. Other brands followed quickly, particularly from the business-to-business software sector.

The most notable collaboration came with fintech firm Ramp, which turned into a multi-month partnership. Hilbrant filmed a marketing stunt alongside actor Brian Baumgartner — Kevin from The Office — posing as Ramp's fictional chief financial officer. Consumer brands Boll and Branch and Daily Harvest have also signed on.

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Corporate event appearances are fast becoming his top earner. Hilbrant opens with a two-minute PE Guy video, then drops the filter for a 45-minute Q&A as himself. Many bookings come with non-disclosure agreements. 'They tell me they don't want the PE guys to know they've been making fun of them at the conference,' he said.

He also sells branded hats emblazoned with catchphrases 'Decent' and 'Due to My Role.' His first run of 100 sold out, a feat he has repeated multiple times. TikTok ad revenue accounts for roughly 2% of total earnings.

Hilbrant manages himself. When talent agencies approached him with contracts that would have taken up to 40% of his income, he turned them down. He has since signed with agency UTA, but only for work they source directly.

'PE Guy is kind of my baby, and I don't want to give up control,' he said. 'I don't want someone telling me which videos to do or writing scripts for me.'

Wall Street's Favourite Parody Act

Only about 20% of his content now mentions private equity directly. PE Guy has morphed into a broader send-up of affluent lifestyle culture, riffing on Lake Como holidays and country club memberships. Hilbrant studied business at the University of Denver and spent a decade in fitness before quitting at the end of 2025, once his income outpaced his salary.

The industry itself has not been offended. Multiple private equity firms have approached Hilbrant about partnering with PE Guy to raise an actual fund. Leah Berend, managing principal of Minneapolis-based Marrin Investment Partners, told WBEZ Chicago she was a 'huge fan,' noting that the industry's culture of competitive wealth display made it ripe for satire.

'Sometimes people in the finance world say to me, "Oh, that's funny, that cute little thing that you do,"' Hilbrant said. 'I'm not saying people should take me seriously, but this is a business now.'