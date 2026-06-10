A daily email that launched with 78 recipients in 2017 has just been valued at $101 million (£80 million).

Chicago-based media company 1440 received third-party valuation from a major investment bank earlier this year, calculated using a four-times-revenue multiple on roughly $27 million (£21.3 million) in annual revenue, Adweek first disclosed. The company has never raised venture capital.

The company runs with just 27 employees, translating to roughly $1 million (£790,000) in revenue per head. Every staff member holds equity, and the company is currently distributing dividends to employees and founders.

A Bootstrapped Bet in a Brutal Media Market

The milestone lands at a painful moment for digital publishing. BuzzFeed collapsed. Vice filed for bankruptcy. Vox Media recently split itself into two. Each had once carried valuations far north of 1440's, backed by outside investors chasing rapid audience growth at almost any cost.

1440 went the other way. Co-founded by Tim Huelskamp and Andrew Steigerwald, the company started its Daily Digest newsletter as a Google Doc emailed to friends and family. The pair spent their first summer refining the product before chasing subscribers or advertisers.

By 2023, 1440 had turned profitable and has stayed there since, according to a statement published through PR Newswire. Its value has since quadrupled over the past three years, Tech Startups noted.

The flagship newsletter is approaching 5 million free subscribers, up from 4 million in October 2024. The company spends just under $1 million (£790,000) a month on subscriber acquisition, adding between 200,000 and 300,000 new readers monthly. About half stick around. A third arrive organically.

'We still think our total addressable market is 100 million Americans who are curious and love learning,' Huelskamp said. 'We want to build that profitably and long-term without making the same mistakes that other media companies make.'

How 1440's Multiple Stacks Up Against Media Peers

The $101 million (£80 million) price tag invites comparisons with other newsletter-first media exits. Morning Brew was acquired at 3.8 times revenue. Axios sold at six times. Industry Dive went for 6.5, The Free Press for 7.5 and The Athletic for 8.5. At four times revenue, 1440's multiple is at the conservative end of that range. It is also the only company on the list still independent.

Robert Berstein, a managing director at investment bank JEGI Leonis, cautioned that the number reflects anticipated growth more than current book value. 'If you're purely a newsletter business, that is a pretty aggressive view,' he said.

Still, he stopped short of dismissing the figure. 'If you're looking at EBITDA multiples,' Berstein said, 'you might not get to $100 million. But you won't be wildly off it either.'

Beyond the Inbox, the Same Discipline Applies

Part of what justifies the forward-looking valuation is that 1440 is no longer purely a newsletter operation. Since October 2024, it has built a web product called Topics, spanning roughly 600 subject-specific pages. A YouTube channel launched about a year ago has drawn 150,000 subscribers, and its podcast has cleared 500,000 downloads. A new product, described internally as an 'Instagram for curious people,' is expected in the coming months.

The thread connecting all of it is repurposing. Roughly 80 per cent of YouTube viewers are new to the brand, but the videos draw from the same editorial work powering the newsletter — keeping marginal production costs low. 'We are always asking: How can we do the work once,' Huelskamp said, 'then use it to our advantage multiple times?'

Daily ad rates for the flagship Daily Digest sit at roughly $100,000 (£79,000), with the majority of advertisers rebooking. The company's audience now exceeds 4.7 million subscribers.

Challenges are not hard to spot. 1440 is doubling down on generalist, evergreen content at a time when artificial intelligence threatens to commoditise exactly that. But in an industry littered with the remains of companies that raised hundreds of millions and still went under, a 27-person operation paying dividends on $27 million (£21.3 million) in revenue is worth paying attention to.