Social media giant X has officially overhauled its user experience with the launch of 'Custom Timelines,' a Grok-powered update described by head of product Nikita Bier as 'one of our biggest changes' to the platform.

The feature, which rolled out globally on Wednesday, 22 April 2026, allows users to bin the 'one-size-fits-all' algorithm in favour of highly specialised niche feeds. By enabling users to pin over 75 distinct topics directly to their home screen, the update effectively decentralises the traditional 'For You' tab into a series of personalised information hubs.

What is X's 'Custom Timelines'?

At its core, 'Custom Timelines' represent a fundamental shift in how content is distributed on the platform. Rather than relying on a singular, opaque algorithm to predict what a user might enjoy, the new system allows for the creation of dedicated spaces for specific interests.

Ladies and gentlemen, today we're launching one of our biggest changes to 𝕏



Introducing Custom Timelines



This feature allows you to pin a specific topic to your home tab. With support for over 75 topics, you can dive deep into your favorite niche on X.



It's powered by Grok's… pic.twitter.com/9jkIEXvubj — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) April 21, 2026

The technology is driven by X's proprietary AI, Grok, which parses every post in real-time to categorise content with high precision. This feature converts broad topics into algorithmic feeds focused on a single subject, a move specifically designed to reduce the 'noise' often associated with the general timeline as reported by NewsNine.

'It's powered by Grok's understanding of every post with the algorithm's personalization—meaning every timeline is made just for you. And it works even better when it's a topic you already engage with,' Brier said.

Moreover, the user's timeline is further personalised by Grok through algorithms based on the user's past behaviour or historical engagements. This level of customisation is part of a broader push to transform X into an 'everything app' that functions as a primary source for specialised news and community interaction.

Bier, described the launch as a major milestone for the platform. 'This feature allows you to pin a specific topic to your home tab,' Bier stated during the announcement. 'With support for over 75 topics, you can dive deep into your favourite niche on X.'

Read more X Algorithm Update Tracks Suppressed Topics, Changing Posting Behaviour X Algorithm Update Tracks Suppressed Topics, Changing Posting Behaviour

How to Build a Perfect Feed?

For users looking to build their perfect feed, the process is straightforward, though it currently requires an X Premium subscription. To start, users must navigate to the 'Topics' menu, where they can browse a library of over 75 interest categories. Once a topic is selected, a 'Pin to Home' option appears, creating a new tab alongside the standard 'Following' and 'For You' feeds.

The system also introduces a more granular level of control through a new 'Snooze' tool. This allows users to temporarily or permanently suppress topics within their 'For You' tab if the content becomes repetitive or irrelevant. Bier noted that this tool is essential for those who want to 'crank up or turn down the slop' in their daily digital diet.

Today we're also rolling out a tool to snooze topics on your For You tab—if you ever want to crank up or turn down the slop.



Rolling out now on iOS and Web for Premium subscribers. https://t.co/fXIHmwhKO4 pic.twitter.com/xESabDu295 — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) April 22, 2026

Availability and Future Rollout

In terms of availability, not all users can experience it now, as the feature is only currently available to Premium subscribers on the iOS app. While the initial launch is exclusive to the Apple ecosystem, X has confirmed that Android and Web versions are in the final stages of testing.

As of now, there are no official announcements if 'Custom Timelines' will eventually be rolled out to free users, but X maintains that their focus remains on enhancing the user's experience. Through this, the social media platform is officially moving away from the era of passive consumption and toward a model of active curation.