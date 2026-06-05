The real test of any system is how it performs under pressure.

That applies to the services people depend on every day: power, food, healthcare, water, transport, and communications. Recent years have shown how quickly disruption can expose weak points. Many systems were built to be efficient. Far fewer were built to keep working when conditions deteriorate.

For decades, globalisation rewarded lean supply chains, centralised infrastructure, and just-in-time delivery. These models supported growth and lowered costs. But they also left many economies with limited backup capacity, narrow supply options, and little room to absorb shocks.

When disruption comes — whether geopolitical, environmental, or economic — its effects rarely stay contained. A shipping delay becomes a food price increase. A power failure affects clinics, schools, businesses, and homes. A water shortage becomes a public health and livelihood challenge.

Systems often become fragile when decisions are made only for the immediate result. In the pursuit of short-term efficiency, we remove the very things that keep societies functioning over time: redundancy, local capacity, maintenance, skills, and trust.

Resilience is not an add-on. It has to be designed into the way systems are planned, financed, and managed.

That means different things in different sectors. In energy, it can mean decentralised generation, storage, and local maintenance. In food, it can mean processing and preservation closer to farmers and markets. In healthcare, it can mean diagnostic tools, delivery models, and supply systems that continue to serve people when traditional infrastructure is under strain.

This also requires a clearer view of value. Resilience is often treated as a cost because its benefits are most visible when something goes wrong. In reality, it protects continuity. It reduces the cost of failure for businesses, institutions, and the communities that rely on them.

People are central to this. Systems do not hold because of technology alone. They hold when people have the skills, tools, and authority to respond. Local enterprises, particularly small and medium-sized businesses, play a vital role because they work close to the point of need. They understand local constraints, adapt quickly, and often solve problems before larger systems can react.

That is why investment in resilience must include investment in people and local capability. Equipment matters. So do training, maintenance, business models, and the confidence to operate under pressure.

We should also pay closer attention to where many of the most practical solutions are coming from. Often, they emerge in constrained environments — places where infrastructure is limited, resources are scarce, and failure has immediate consequences. These solutions are not designed for ideal conditions. They are built for real ones. That is precisely what gives them wider relevance.

As a member of the Jury of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, I have seen this firsthand. The strongest solutions are often the ones designed to work under constraint. They deliver where access is limited, infrastructure is weak, and reliability is not optional. They include decentralised energy systems that keep communities powered, healthcare solutions that extend access, and technologies that strengthen food and water security. Their common strength is not only innovation. It is their ability to keep serving people when pressure rises.

The task now is to help more of these solutions reach the communities that need them. That requires coordination between governments, investors, companies, philanthropies, and local organisations. It also requires a willingness to support practical models that may not always look sophisticated on paper, but are already working in difficult conditions.

In a world where disruption is no longer the exception, resilience must become the baseline. The question is not whether systems will be tested. They will be. The question is whether they have been built to hold.

For organisations advancing practical solutions that strengthen essential services and local economies, submissions for the Zayed Sustainability Prize are open until 22 June 2026.

Effective leadership is ultimately measured by what lasts: the systems that keep working, the institutions that can adapt, and the communities that are better equipped to face what comes next.