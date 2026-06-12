Famous Welsh internet personality and prank king, Ben Phillips, has opened up about the horrifying moment he survived a near-fatal shooting after a masked gang held him at gunpoint during a coordinated £1.4 million (around $1.9 million) holiday villa heist in Cannes.

The 33-year-old content creator, who has generated a global audience of over 30 million followers across social platforms with his viral prank videos, found himself the helpless victim of real-world violence during a luxury birthday getaway in the south of France.

Influencer's Getaway Turned Nightmare

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As reported by The Sun, the 33-year-old content creator was staying at a £8 million ($10.73 million) Villa Bleu in Vallauris, near Cannes, with his girlfriend, Lowri Clark, and several friends to celebrate one of their birthdays.

However, on the evening of 2 June, Phillips remained at the villa while the others went out for dinner. The influencer recalled that around 11:30 p.m., he heard a noise upstairs but thought it was a cleaner. Moments later, he found himself in a real-life terrifying ordeal.

'I peeped through the door of the bedroom, and as I looked out onto the stairs, there were five armed robbers,' he told WalesOnline

Philipps recalled the intruders ran towards him, but he quickly shut the door. He continued, 'But they started smashing it back at me, until it got to the point where someone got their arm around the door with a gun pointed at my face.'

'They were smacking me to the head, yelling: "Tell us where the money is," "Where's the cash?", "Where's the safe?",' he recalled.

Phillips said the robbers ransacked the villa, stealing jewellery and luxury possessions while one of the intruders held a gun to his head. He claimed the gang 'grabbed everything,' including valuables belonging to the property owners.

The YouTuber estimated his personal losses at between £400,000 and £500,000 ($540,000 and $675,000), including three Rolex watches and Louis Vuitton luggage. In total, the thieves are believed to have made off with between £1.4 million and £1.5 million ($1.9 million and $2 million) worth of property.

The Moment a Gun Allegedly Jammed

Philipps also shared what he called the most frightening moment during the ordeal – it was when the gangs were about to leave.

According to the YouTuber, one of the masked intruders ordered him to place a dress over his head and turn away. Convinced he was about to be executed, Phillips said he then heard a clicking sound as the weapon failed to fire.

He claimed the apparent malfunction gave him a split-second opportunity to fight back, knocking the gun from the robber's hand before sprinting to a bathroom and locking himself inside. Phillips said the gang attempted to force their way in, but fled the property after he repeatedly shouted that police were on their way.

The influencer later described the incident as the most frightening moment of his life, saying he genuinely believed he was about to be killed.

French Police Arrest Five Suspects

Following the heist, French authorities launched a major investigation, deploying armed officers and forensic specialists to the villa. Five suspects, including three men and two women, have since been arrested in connection with the robbery.

Investigators reportedly linked several of the suspects to the crime through CCTV footage and recovered some of the stolen property after luxury items were allegedly offered for resale.

All five suspects have reportedly been placed in pre-trial detention as the investigation continues. Phillips believes the gang gained access to the property by scaling a four-metre wall surrounding the villa.