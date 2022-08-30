Rockstar has never ruled out a sequel since the original "Bully" game was released back in 2006. Despite the developer not confirming anything for years, there have been recent rumours swirling around that the announcement of a "Bully 2" release date could be imminent.

'Bully' Overview

"Bully," also known as Canis Canem Edit (Latin for "dog eat dog") in some regions, is an action-adventure game developed and published by Rockstar Games. The game was originally released on October 17, 2006, for PlayStation 2, but a remastered version was eventually released for Xbox 360 and Wii on 4 March 2008 and for Microsoft Windows on October 21, 2008.

The single-player third-person game follows the life of James "Jimmy" Hopkins, who is described as a juvenile delinquent student involuntarily enrolled at Bullworth Academy when his mother and her new husband went away for a year-long vacation. Gamers control Jimmy as he tries to rise through the ranks in an effort to stop bullying.

'Bully 2' Production Rumors

Rockstar has not officially confirmed that "Bully 2" is in development. However, there are a number of teases over the years that it's getting pretty hard to ignore.

"Bully 2" was first mentioned in an interview "Bully" composer Shawn Lee gave to The Gaming Liberty in 2009, which ignited the interest of fans. "Yes, it looks like I will be doing the soundtrack for Bully 2 in the not-so-distant future," Lee said, according to GamesRadar.

'Bully 2' Concept Art

Then came the supposed "Bully 2" concept art, which was leaked by Bully2Info and posted on Imgur and Twitter in mid-2017. It shows a number of characters such as moonshine-drinking moms, dodgy-looking tennis players, goths, clowns, a veteran survivalist, and a typical dork.

Rockstar Teases 'Bully 2' In Other Games

Even Rockstar appears to have teased the upcoming game in some of its recent games. For instance, one of the "Red Dead Redemption 2" side quests rewards the player with the Calloway Revolver with the words "Canis Canem Edit" engraved on its side, the game's title in the U.K. In 2018, a painting titled Canis Canem Edit was added to "GTA Online," which shows animes on the Bullworth Academy crest.

In 2019, Bullworth Academy baseball caps appeared on Rockstar's online store, according to Dexerto.com. Many considered its appearance as the developer hinting at the sequel.

Playable 'Bully 2'

In a now-deleted tweet, industry insider Tom Henderson said that fans could expect a "Bully 2" announcement very soon. In another tweet, he also said that some people have seen a playable version of the upcoming game and that it was supposed to be shown at the 2021 Game Awards, which did not happen.

Henderson's tweet was also corroborated by another reliable leaker called SWEGTA. "Expect some Bully 2 news momentarily," the leaker wrote.

'Bully 2' Release Date, Settings, and Plot Speculations

There are a number of speculations about where the sequel might be set. For instance, there are those who believe that "Bully 2" might be set in America based on the 2017 concept art leak, which showcased a pocket of rural American suburbia.

There were also speculations that the sequel will focus on Jimmy's home life after the events of the first game and will show the character living with his stepfather. Among the challenges in "Bully 2" will be dealing with his step-siblings and the problems that will come up when visiting a summer camp.

With no confirmation from Rockstar yet, it might be some time before a "Bully 2" release date might be announced. However, there are speculations saying that the game might come out by 2024. Please stay tuned for more updates.