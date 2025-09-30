Virtual idols in South Korea, including MAVE and PLAVE, have long faced harassment online, often dismissed by netizens as harmless because the idols are not 'real.'

But that view no longer holds legal water. Earlier in September, the Uijeongbu District Court's Goyang branch ordered a user to pay damages for insulting avatars of PLAVE, ruling that abuse of virtual figures amounts to defamation of the real performers behind them.

Virtual Idol Group Wins Lawsuit

The case involved PLAVE, a five-member virtual idol group managed by Vlast. PLAVE debuted in 2023 and consists of Yejun, Noah, Bambi, Eunho, and Hamin. Each member is portrayed by an anonymous performer using real-time motion capture equipment.

In July 2024, a netizen, identified only as A, posted repeated insults on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. The comments criticised PLAVE's avatars, saying phrases such as 'I can't stand the vibe of these Korean men' and accusing the performers of lacking skill. The posts also included profanity, directly naming the group.

The five performers behind PLAVE filed a damages claim. They demanded 6.5 million won each, arguing that the remarks caused emotional distress and harmed their reputation. The Goyang branch of the court ruled partly in their favour, awarding 100,000 won (£53.21) to each performer, as reported by The Star.

'Considering that avatars in the metaverse era are not merely virtual images but a means of self-expression, identity, and social communication for users, defamatory acts against avatars can also be seen as infringing on the external reputation of the actual users,' explained Judge Jang Yu-jin via The Chosun Daily.

The ruling marked the first time a South Korean court recognised avatar-targeted insults as harmful to the humans behind them.

South Korean Court Explains Why It's Illegal

The defendant argued that PLAVE were fictional characters and that their operators' identities remained undisclosed. The court dismissed this reasoning. Judge Jang stated that if an avatar is linked to a user and recognised as such by the public, defamatory remarks against the avatar are equivalent to defamation against the user.

She further noted that the comments in this case were not simply opinions about the group's performance. Instead, they were contemptuous personal attacks, which resulted in mental harm to the performers.

Although the compensation was limited, the judgment clarified that online insults directed at virtual idol avatars are punishable under South Korean law.

Why Virtual Idols are Hated On

Despite rising fame, South Korea's virtual idols face criticism. Some fans see them as lacking authenticity compared to traditional K-pop groups. Others worry that digital idols may reduce opportunities for human performers, as companies favour virtual acts that offer stable profits and fewer risks.

As Kevin Kim, Head of Asia at RouteNote, told The Korea Herald: 'Virtual idols can never cry real tears or make mistakes on stage. That's part of what makes a live concert magical. It's real.'

Are Virtual Idols Real People?

Virtual idols are not entirely fictional creations. They are computer-generated avatars controlled in real time by human performers using motion capture systems. Voices, expressions, and movements come directly from the hidden individuals behind the characters. While their personal identities remain private, their performances are real.

PLAVE's success shows how far virtual idols have come. The group has sold over a million albums and topped international charts. Now, with legal recognition, South Korea's courts have confirmed that insults aimed at their avatars are also insults against the people who bring them to life.