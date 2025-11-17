A Michael Jackson impersonator is going viral on TikTok after claiming that the King of Pop copied him.

Meet Fabio Jackson, the man who insists he is not merely an impersonator — but the 'original one'. His bold statements have sparked debate online, drawing both amusement and disbelief from fans of the late pop legend.

Fabio Jackson Claims Michael Jackson Copied Him

In a viral TikTok clip, Fabio Jackson claims that his appearance is entirely natural and that Michael Jackson modelled parts of his 'later‑era' look after him.

'I'm the original one. This is my look,' he declares.

'I only did my nostrils. Does it look like I did my face? No. I was born like this.'

Fabio insists that while Michael Jackson initially had a darker skin tone and his own facial features, over time, the King of Pop allegedly changed his appearance to resemble Fabio. He points to Jackson's later facial structure, nose, and overall look as evidence.

'Michael doesn't look like me like this. I look like the one he made himself to be... that era, that age,' Fabio says.

'This is my look and I claim it 100%. Get a lie detector if you want — I will pass that.'

He stresses that he only had minor cosmetic work on his nostrils, contrasting this with Michael's more dramatic changes.

Fabio believes that Jackson's facial transformations were inspired by him, rather than the result of Jackson's personal or medical choices.

'I didn't do my face. Does it look like I did my face? No, I was born like this. Michael, he looked like Michael — that's not who I look like. I look like the one he made himself to be.'

Fabio also claims that he had a close relationship with some of Michael Jackson's longtime friends and collaborators, who confided in him about the late singer's life, personality, and artistic inspirations.

He uses this to bolster his assertion that he knows more about Jackson's appearance and intentions than most people realise.

'I'm friends with his friends. That says a lot... that means I have the respect of people that lived with him at Neverland, people who worked with him for many years.'

Fans' Reaction to the Claim

The internet has reacted with a mix of curiosity, scepticism, and humour. Some fans dismiss Fabio's statements as attention-seeking or delusional. While others turned them into a running joke, mocking the idea that Michael Jackson could have modelled himself after someone born decades later.

Many point out that Michael Jackson's own physical transformation over the years is well-documented and resulted from a combination of medical conditions, cosmetic surgery, and personal choices.

One user wrote, 'So he's saying that Michael is the impersonator and he's the original...💀,' while another quipped that 'Fabio Jackson is not a fan, he's jealous of M.J.'

Some even took the joke further, imagining a time-travel scenario:

'Yes! I'm almost positive Michael in 1991 went to a plastic surgeon and said, "Hey, can you make me look like Fabio Jackson, you know that kid that hasn't been born yet" 🥴.'

Fans also commented on Fabio's age, who is 32 years old, with one pointing out, 'That boy is young enough to be his son 😭.'

These responses show that while Fabio's claim has gone viral, most fans view it as a humorous exaggeration rather than a serious assertion, highlighting the public fascination with celebrity identity and resemblance.

Fabio, however, maintains that critics misunderstand both him and Michael, insisting that his resemblance is no coincidence and that he has an insider's understanding of the late singer through friendships with people who knew him well.

Who is Fabio Jackson?

Fabio is known online for his uncanny resemblance to Michael Jackson, particularly the singer's look from the 1990s to early 2000s.

His TikTok account features dance routines, lip-sync performances, and fan interactions, all in full MJ styling. The impersonator has built a significant following by recreating MJ's moves and persona, captivating millions of viewers worldwide.

@officialfabiojackson When I was performing for Bryan Michael Stoller live on tiktok. ♬ original sound - Fabio Jackson

His recent claims have thrust him further into the spotlight, prompting discussions about identity, fame, and the line between tribute and personal branding.

His striking resemblance to the King of Pop and insistence on being the 'original one' have made him a viral sensation. As fans continue to debate his claims, Fabio remains in the spotlight, challenging perceptions of fame, imitation, and influence in pop culture.