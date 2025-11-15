The fan whose reaction to Beyoncé's Coachella performance in 2018 went viral has sadly passed away. Sydney Hardeman died by suicide at the age of 25, her family revealed.

Sydney Hardeman, the fan who went viral for her reaction to Beyonce's performance at Coachella in 2018, passed away the previous weekend, her mother revealed to TMZ Saturday. Hardeman's mother, Jamie Hardeman, shared that she committed suicide. Hardeman was 25 years old.

She was also engaged to be married in April 2026. Growing up, Hardeman played basketball and continued the sport through college. She later worked as a flight instructor in Texas.

Viral Reaction to Beyonce's Coachella Performance

Sydney Hardeman went viral in 2019 when her reaction to Beyoncé's Coachella performance in 2018 was included in the singer's Netflix documentary Beyoncé: Homecoming. Her reaction turned her into a fan-favourite meme that circulated the internet. According to Jamie Hardeman, her daughter begged her to see Beyoncé headline the California music festival, even travelling all the way from Texas with her brother and best friend.

Hardeman was among those at the front rail and stood there for 12 hours waiting for Beyoncé's performance. When the Netflix documentary was released, Hardeman saw her reaction captured on screen and included in the documentary.

My honest reaction to every single part of this film. BEYONCÉ. GIRL.

🙌🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾 #BeyoncéHomecoming pic.twitter.com/YhH19WEjPr — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) April 17, 2019

Speaking with Buzzfeed in 2019, she shared that she has been a fan of Beyoncé since she was 13 years old. Hardeman even performed a dance medley of Beyoncé songs in her senior year of high school, winning an award. Recalling her Coachella experience, Hardeman shared that she remembered seeing cameras in front of her during the concert, so she was not surprised that she might get included.

'I was expecting to see myself because I remember the cameraman being in my face the whole time, but I was so happy to be shown because it means Beyonce knows my face exists,' said Hardeman at the time.

However, Hardeman also shared she did not expect her reaction to go viral online.

'I'm surprised that it blew up, but I knew once Netflix accounts retweeted it, it would catch attention quickly.'

Sydney Hardeman's Cause of Death

According to Jamie Hardeman, her daughter's mood changed following the death of her grandfather, and the family is still trying to understand what might have contributed to her death. The family also encouraged her to take counselling, but she ended up cancelling her sessions.

Following Hardeman's passing, her mother shared a message to fellow Beyoncé fans in honour of her daughter's memory.

'You guys are young, and you are excited, you guys haven't gotten to the good part. Lean on your village, Sydney had a huge village,' she shared. 'Sometimes you just need to be vulnerable to the people around you so they can help you.'

'Parents are here to support you. It's OK to be down, it's normal, you haven't gotten to the good part yet. Please keep going,' she continued, saying that Sydney 'never meant to leave you. She loved all of you. In her name, make sure you guys are OK and find the support when you need it.'