The DoorDash scandal that began with a shocking sexual assault allegation has taken a dramatic and unexpected turn, after the delivery driver at the centre of the viral uproar was arrested on felony charges.

Authorities say her account did not match the evidence and that what started as a plea for justice has now transformed into a criminal case. Online, users are still trying to make sense of how the narrative flipped so drastically.

A Viral TikTok Accusation Sparks Outrage

The controversy erupted when a TikTok creator using the handle irlmonsterhighdoll posted a video on 12 October claiming she had been sexually assaulted while delivering food. She said DoorDash deactivated her account just two days later without explanation or an appeal link, accusing the company of punishing her rather than protecting her.

She also said she had reported the assault to police but felt her claim was not being taken seriously. The emotional video quickly went viral, with audiences rallying in support and demanding accountability from DoorDash. As the clip spread, so did the pressure for investigators to determine whether the allegation was true.

Police Findings Tell a Very Different Story

According to police reports, the driver — identified as 23-year-old Livie Rose Henderson — arrived at a customer's home for a contactless drop-off on 12 October. Instead of leaving the food at the door, investigators say she opened the closed front door without permission.

Inside, she found the customer asleep on his couch with his trousers down. She recorded him and later posted a blurred version of the video on TikTok, asserting she had been sexually assaulted.

However, Ring camera footage showed the customer never invited her inside. Detectives later concluded that he had not intentionally exposed himself and that there was no evidence of sexual assault.

On 10 November, Henderson was arrested and charged with two class E felonies: unlawful surveillance and dissemination of unlawful surveillance images.

Each charge carries a potential sentence of up to four years in prison. Police say she unlawfully entered the home and filmed a private individual in a vulnerable state.

DoorDash confirmed that her account was deactivated for violating safety protocols. The company simultaneously banned the customer as part of standard policy, though police said he would not face charges.

DoorDash delivery girl has been arrested on 2 felony charges after recording a man passed out with his pants down in his home and posting it on TikTok during a food delivery.



She is being charged with unlawful surveillance and dissemination of surveillance images https://t.co/rMntkpIxFr pic.twitter.com/IfEQ3fAcSf — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 16, 2025

Internet Divided as New Evidence Emerges

News of Henderson's arrest triggered fresh waves of outrage and debate online. User @FearedBuck reposted details of the charges, prompting intense discussion about privacy, consent and the consequences of viral accusations.

Some users defended the driver. One wrote: 'She did not even go in. Why is a man naked with his door wide open? He clearly wanted her to see him.'

Others sharply rejected that view. Another user said: 'She opened his door, filmed him nude and posted it online. If the roles were reversed, no one would question who was in the wrong.'

Many pointed to the Ring footage contradicting the widespread claim that the door was already open. Others stressed that recording someone inside their own home without consent is a criminal act, regardless of assumptions or misunderstandings.

she didn’t even go in tho? she was standing outside. why is a man butt naked with his door WIDE open? he clearly wanted her to see him. this is sexual harassment!! — Dr Ashley 🇺🇸 (@Aku_700) November 16, 2025

She opened his door, filmed him nude and posed it on the Internet. If the roles were reversed no one would debate who was in the wrong. She really just wanted a 'OMG GIVE ME ATTENTION' moment. She could have just left the order and walked away. She did this because she wanted to. — UptownDonkey (@jsz0) November 16, 2025

A Case That Shows How Fast Narratives Can Flip

What began as a viral allegation has now become a legal battle centred on unlawful surveillance, raising broader questions about the risks of online storytelling, rushed assumptions and the speed at which unverified claims can spread.

Police say there is no evidence of sexual assault, and that the video Henderson posted is now part of the case against her. A scandal that once cast DoorDash as the alleged villain has now shifted its focus to the creator whose story sparked national outrage.

The case continues to fuel debate about digital responsibility, privacy and the very real consequences of accusations made in the age of social media.