Praveena Singh, known as Veena Singh, shocked pageant fans after landing second on Missosology's Miss Universe 2025 Hot Picks list. Her placement came from judges who tracked early standouts across Bangkok events.

Many watchers found her rise striking since she entered Miss Universe while facing fierce questions about divorce claims, casino support, and alleged edited images.

Her journey gained heat fast and now draws global interest as she pushes through strong training sessions and crowded public stops.

Singh finally captured Miss Universe Thailand 2025 after eight long years of failed attempts. Her win broke major pageant traditions that shaped past contests.

Supporters hailed her victory as proof that women with different lives and pasts can still claim major crowns, while critics created harsh noise that followed her straight into the international spotlight.

Controversies that Veena Faced

Singh reached nationwide attention after becoming Thailand's first winner with Indian heritage. She also became the first Miss Thailand with a divorce in her past. That detail sparked a fast discussion online.

Pages filled with rumours that claimed she ended her marriage purely for pageant entry, but her camp denied those stories instantly. They framed her win as hard-earned and free from personal strategy.

Attention then shifted toward her viral comment about a planned casino project in Phuket. Her statement pushed strong support for a resort that promised fresh tourism revenue. That claim created tension across social pages.

Critics argued that such complex may spark social issues. Supporters said her view reflected modern economic needs. Singh stood by her message each time reporters asked for clarity.

Her rising fame revived older disputes tied to her family background in India. Reports highlighted a long political clash linked with her late father Arjun Singh's influence. That conflict involved Singh and her brother Ajay Singh. Both played roles around Congress circles during past campaigns. Coverage framed that tension as a chapter that shaped her early life. Singh never denied its existence yet avoided feeding fresh drama.

A separate online claim surfaced during her national pageant run. Some fans accused her of using edited images during early screenings. That claim never gained confirmation from major outlets. It stayed as chatter pushed by scattered accounts. Pageant officials offered no formal comment. Supporters called the claim weak and said it added nothing serious.

Despite constant pressure, Singh pushed forward with steady focus. During a recent interview, she said 'I'm just loving this journey and it's what I've been waiting for eight years. So I just wanna enjoy every moment that I have and do my best. And you know just to remember every morning that I am not here just for myself but for my country as well.' Her message drew praise across groups who admired her calm approach.

10 Photos of Veena Singh on Her Miss Universe Journey

Her second-place ranking on Missosology's list gave her fresh momentum. Analysts said her confidence and pageant consistency helped shape strong chances for Miss Universe.

Interest in Praveena Singh grew further after her placement spread across social networks. Many fans now follow every update as Thailand aims for a new international crown.