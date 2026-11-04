Byron Donalds, the Trump-backed Republican who won Florida's gubernatorial election on Tuesday, 3 November, reported a net worth of just $89,103 (about £67,000) in a financial disclosure filed with the state in June 2026. The same form listed more than $1 million (£750,000) in assets.

The figures, reflecting his financial position as of 31 December 2025, included a $730,946 (£548,000) mortgage and $260,588 (£195,000) in student loans. Neither debt was new, and neither had appeared on his earlier congressional disclosures, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

A campaign spokesperson told the newspaper that 'our compliance team reviews reports annually to ensure full transparency and determined these debts should now be included.' The Times described the figure as the lowest net worth Donalds has ever reported.

A former financial adviser raised by a single mother in Brooklyn, Donalds won a Florida House seat in 2016 and a congressional seat in 2020. His campaign for governor centred on affordability.

Donalds Amended Four Years of House Filings

In a 4 June 2026 letter to the House clerk, Donalds acknowledged that his congressional disclosures for 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 'did not include disclosure of certain liabilities.'

According to Florida Bulldog, the amended filings added a CrossCountry Mortgage loan valued at $500,000 to $1 million (£375,000 to £750,000), along with US Department of Education loans for Donalds and a dependent child.

Campaign spokesman Gates McGavick said Donalds 'voluntarily updates his disclosures to ensure ongoing compliance.'

A further amendment in August identified a previously omitted investment held in his wife's retirement account.

Wife's Business Interests Add to Household Wealth

A significant share of the family's disclosed wealth is linked to the business interests of Donalds' wife, Erika Donalds.

His House report covering 2025, filed on 13 August 2026, valued her stake in charter school company OptimaEd at $500,001 to $1 million (£375,000 to £750,000). Two other company interests were each valued at between $250,001 and $500,000 (£187,500 to £375,000).

A House transaction report also showed that she purchased between $50,001 and $100,000 (£37,500 to £75,000) in bitcoin on 18 December 2025.

Unlike the Florida candidate disclosure, federal House reports include certain assets belonging to a lawmaker's spouse. The different requirements help explain the substantial gap between Donalds' state-reported net worth and estimates based on his congressional filings.

Rivals Questioned How Donalds Built His Wealth

When Donalds first ran for the Florida House in 2016, he reported a net worth of $356,758 (£268,000), entirely from equity in the family's Naples home.

His congressional disclosure covering 2024, filed in August 2025 before the additional liabilities were reported, placed his estimated net worth between $1.6 million and $7 million (£1.2 million to £5.25 million). That estimate included his wife's assets and was calculated using broad federal disclosure ranges.

Republican primary rivals questioned the apparent increase. Former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner cited 'a tenfold increase in his net worth.'

Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins also raised allegations concerning stock trading disclosures. The nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center had filed a complaint in 2024 alleging that Donalds failed to properly report 108 stock trades worth up to $1.6 million (£1.2 million).

Donalds rejected suggestions of improper trading, saying he had 'never initiated one stock trade as a member of Congress.' No finding of wrongdoing has been established in connection with the complaint.

From Trump's Endorsement to Election Night

Trump endorsed Donalds in February 2025, describing him as someone who 'would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida.'

Donalds won the Republican primary on 18 August 2026 with 47.8% of the vote, defeating Collins, businessman James Fishback and Renner.

His Democratic opponent, former Republican congressman David Jolly, reported a net worth of approximately $2.2 million (£1.65 million), largely tied to his home near Largo.

LIVE from Ft. Lauderdale - Byron Donalds Election Night Watch Party https://t.co/kAF1omsegf — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) November 4, 2026

The Associated Press called the general election for Donalds on Tuesday night, 3 November. He will succeed the term-limited Ron DeSantis in January 2027, becoming Florida's first Black governor and the first Black Republican elected governor in US history.