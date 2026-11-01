Donald Trump posted about 20 messages on Truth Social in roughly 10 minutes on Saturday, 31 October, urging Republicans to 'SWAMP the Radical Left Dumocrats with massive turnout' three days before the 3 November midterm elections.

The burst promoted Republican candidates in several states, with the president issuing endorsements and directing supporters to join telephone rallies. According to The Mirror, the rapid sequence began at 3.12pm Eastern Time with a flyer advertising a Florida tele-rally scheduled for 3.30pm. The flyer promoted Republican candidates for the US Senate, Congress, governor and state offices.

The Florida material included Representative Carlos Giménez, the Republican seeking re-election in the state's 28th Congressional District. Trump had separately endorsed Giménez on 17 August, praising his work in Congress and his previous experience as a firefighter and Miami-Dade County mayor.

Trump Urges Republicans to 'SWAMP' Democrats

Trump urged supporters to vote early, return mail-in ballots or go to polling stations, and support Republicans 'in every race, up and down the ballot' on Election Day.

'Whether you VOTE early, absentee, by mail, or in-person, Republicans must SWAMP the Radical Left Dumocrats with massive turnout!' he wrote.

The spelling 'Dumocrats' appeared in Trump's original post and is retained here as published. The message was part of a broader appeal for Republican turnout rather than an endorsement of a single candidate.

At 4.41pm ET, Trump posted the Florida candidate flyer again and announced a second tele-rally for 4.45pm. The White House schedule lists two separate Florida calls, but the posts do not explain why the second announcement was made or whether the earlier event had been delayed.

Trump Promotes New York Republican Candidates

Trump also targeted New York Republicans, posting a candidate flyer at 3.48pm ET and announcing a tele-rally for 4.15pm. He urged supporters to 'answer your phones and enjoy'.

The flyer named Bruce Blakeman, the Republican candidate for governor, and Saritha Komatireddy, the party's candidate for attorney general. It also promoted congressional candidates Nick LaLota, Andrew Garbarino, Mike LiPetri, Jeanine Driscoll, Nicole Malliotakis, Mike Lawler, Peter Oberacker, Anthony Constantino, Kailee Buller, Nick Langworthy and Claudia Tenney.

During the New York tele-rally, Trump called Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul 'maybe the worst governor in the history of New York State' and urged voters to elect Blakeman. He praised Blakeman's record as Nassau County executive and said he would receive substantial federal help if elected.

Recent polling showed Hochul leading the race. A Marist poll published on 28 October put her ahead of Blakeman 53% to 42% among likely voters. A Siena Research Institute survey released the same day showed a 54% to 40% lead, giving Hochul a 14-point advantage.

Trump Uses Tele-Rallies to Reach Voters Across States

The Truth Social activity formed part of a wider campaign push from Mar-a-Lago in Florida. The president's public schedule listed six tele-rallies on Saturday across five states: Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, New York and Michigan. Florida had two separate calls, accounting for the difference between the number of events and the number of states.

The schedule placed the Pennsylvania call at 2pm, followed by Ohio at 2.45pm, Florida at 3.30pm, New York at 4.15pm, a second Florida call at 4.45pm and Michigan at 5.15pm, all Eastern Time. The events were listed as closed to the press.

In the Florida tele-rally, Trump urged voters to support Republican Senate candidate Ashley Moody and gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds. He also named congressional candidates Ryan Elijah, Dan Green and Mike Beltran, and asked supporters to imagine that he was on the ballot.

The New York call focused on Blakeman and the Republican campaign against Hochul. Trump criticised the Democratic governor's record and promised federal assistance to Blakeman if he won.

The series of calls gave Trump a way to address candidates and supporters across several states without holding in-person rallies. His Truth Social posts supplied the event announcements and repeated the central message: Republicans should vote across the ballot on 3 November.

Whether the concentrated online campaign and telephone rallies translated into votes would be determined on Election Day.