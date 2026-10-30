Donald Trump has spent the final stretch of the midterm campaign suggesting that federal help could depend on whether Republicans win key races.

At rally after rally, the president has tied hurricane recovery money in North Carolina, compensation for veterans exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune and fuel rules in Kansas to his party's fortunes.

Democrats call it a threat to voters. The White House says Trump simply wants a Republican majority to keep delivering his agenda.

Georgia Senator Mocked as Pee-wee Herman

At a rally in Perry, Georgia, last week, Trump said that Republican Senate candidate Mike Collins could call him for help, but that if Democrat Jon Ossoff won re-election, 'it could be another story', the Associated Press reported on Friday 30 October 2026.

'There's a big difference between that and Pee-wee Herman calling,' Trump said, mocking Ossoff. He then acted out a scene in which Ossoff asks him for money for Georgia. 'I don't give a damn what he wants,' he said.

President Trump says he will answer calls from Mike Collins (R-GA) or Rick Jackson (R-GA), but is "terrible" when politicians he dislikes like Jon Ossoff (D-GA) calls him: "But there's a big difference between that and Pee-wee Herman calling... I don't give a damn what he wants." pic.twitter.com/tEPOhCPjhM — CSPAN (@cspan) October 25, 2026

Trump argued that relationships matter in Washington, saying that 'having people that you like call you as opposed to people that you can't stand' makes a difference.

Ossoff hit back. 'It's a losing strategy for the failed president to insult and threaten voters,' he said. The AP noted that Trump's remarks have 'injected politics into processes that have traditionally remained apolitical, such as doling out disaster aid and providing benefits for veterans'.

Camp Lejeune Veterans and Hurricane Money

At a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, on 20 October, Trump said his administration had delivered about £750 million ($1 billion) in cash settlements to veterans, families and others affected by contaminated water at Camp Lejeune. He promised to direct the Justice Department to settle the remaining legitimate claims quickly 'if we win the House and the Senate'.

'If we don't win, there's no money,' he told the crowd. 'If we do win, you're getting it.' Asked afterwards what would happen if Republicans lost, Trump said 'somebody else is going to have to settle' the claims and that he 'can't speak for another administration'.

For families affected by the contamination, the words landed hard. Jill Steen Dilgard, whose father and other relatives served at Camp Lejeune and were later diagnosed with cancer and other illnesses, now helps advocate for other victims' families. She called the remarks 'totally unacceptable'. 'You're playing politics and trying to bribe for a vote,' she said.

Former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, the Democratic Senate candidate, called the Camp Lejeune threats 'insulting and frustrating'.

Q: What does it say to you that the President wants to take away restitution for Camp Lejeune veterans because they didn’t support a Republican for Senate?



Roy Cooper: These brave men and women didn't sign up to serve based on partisanship or the outcome of an election. They… pic.twitter.com/nkRlkTPmdc — Team Roy Cooper (@TeamCooperNC) October 22, 2026

Michael Whatley, Cooper's Republican opponent, said caring for affected veterans is a priority. The AP reported that Whatley has struggled to gain traction against Cooper.

It was not the first time Trump had linked aid to the North Carolina race. At a September rally in Gastonia, he said the state was still waiting for more Hurricane Helene recovery money. 'If Michael loses, I'm not sending it,' he said of Whatley, before adding that he was kidding.

Fuel Rules and Governors' Races

In Park City, Kansas, Trump pointed to a waiver he granted that allows E15 petrol, a higher ethanol blend, to be sold year-round. 'With Roger Marshall in the Senate, we will make year-round E15 permanent,' he said. 'If Adam Hamilton is in, I'm not doing it.'

Hamilton's campaign did not criticise Trump directly. Instead, it pointed out that Marshall had failed to make year-round E15 permanent in 10 years in Congress.

At Butler High School in Vandalia, Ohio, on 3 October, Trump turned to the governor's race. Of Democratic candidate Amy Acton, he said: 'I don't know anything about her,' adding that he was 'not gonna help her probably'. Acton's campaign, through spokesperson Addie Bullock, said she is committed to working with anyone.

Perks Promised on the Campaign Trail

Trump has also used rallies to announce or promise state-specific benefits, the AP found. They include a promise to protect a steam-powered heating utility in Ohio and mortgage investments in Montana through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

In Montana, he touted billions of dollars in mortgage investments. In Alaska, he pardoned truckers who had admitted violating federal environmental laws. The AP did not name the truckers or the Ohio utility.

He has also announced semiconductor investments, a submarine repair centre and eased rules on diesel along the way.

The White House rejected the suggestion that Trump was holding aid hostage. Spokesman Davis Ingle said the president wants a Republican majority in Congress to keep delivering his agenda, pointing to taxes, prescription drug prices and immigration. 'Democrats have made it clear that they have no agenda to improve the lives of the American people,' Ingle said.

The AP said Trump's strategy centres on making the midterms about himself and mobilising conservative voters. The examples gathered by the AP span rallies and announcements in at least six states.

Voters in Georgia, North Carolina, Kansas, Ohio and across the country will deliver their answer on Tuesday, 3 November.