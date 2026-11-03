A billboard depicting US President Donald Trump behind bars and bearing the words 'We Will Kill Trump' appeared above Enghelab Square in central Tehran on 3 November, as crowds gathered beneath it.

The same day, Iranian state television aired an eight-minute civil-defence video outlining precautions in the event of a nuclear explosion. Iran's state news agency IRNA had published the video on 29 October during the country's annual Passive Defence Week.

The billboard appeared on US midterm election day, as Washington and Tehran pursued diplomatic contacts and US forces carried out limited strikes on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran Billboard Displays Threatening Message Against Trump

The billboard showed Trump behind bars beneath the English-language slogan. Crowds gathered below, waving red flags and carrying banners reading 'There will be blood'.

Some demonstrators called for revenge over the killing of Iran's former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in US-Israeli strikes on 28 February. Others carried portraits of his son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei.

State-sponsored billboards and political murals have been a fixture of Tehran's public spaces since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. They honour allies, celebrate military figures and communicate political messages, particularly towards the United States and Israel.

🚨 The terrorists occupying Iran are openly threatening President Trump’s life again. pic.twitter.com/5G0olM40gd — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 3, 2026

Other Tehran Displays Depict Trump and Israeli Leaders

Another billboard depicted Trump, US Vice-President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with bloodied faces and ragged suits against worn US and Israeli flags.

An open-air exhibition in northern Tehran's Tajrish Square featured paintings of Trump. One showed a bomb obscuring his face, in an apparent reference to Belgian surrealist René Magritte's painting 'The Son of Man'.

Another showed Trump bloodied on the ground, with a foot pressing down on his head. Nearby, a life-sized replica of a jail cell remained on display, with an actor impersonating Trump inside.

Iranian Television Broadcasts Nuclear Survival Instructions

The eight-minute civil-defence video featured scenes of a nuclear explosion and instructions for responding to its effects. It advised people caught outdoors not to look directly at the flash, but to take cover behind a solid barrier, lie flat and protect their heads and faces.

After the blast wave passed, viewers were told to move towards shelter. The video recommended entering a sturdy building, preferably a basement or an interior room away from windows and exterior walls, and closing doors and windows. It also advised switching off ventilation systems that draw air from outside.

The guidance instructed viewers to remove outer clothing carefully, place it in a sealed bag and wash exposed skin with lukewarm water and soap. It recommended bottled water and packaged food and advised remaining sheltered for at least 24 hours while following official instructions.

Ebrahim Adelzadeh of the Isfahan Red Crescent Society also described basements and central rooms in sturdy buildings as suitable shelter. Isfahan province is home to the Natanz nuclear facility. The video outlined precautions for a possible nuclear explosion but did not identify a specific target or describe an imminent attack.

🇮🇷🚨 TERRIFYING: Iran is now preparing its population for the unthinkable, a nuclear explosion.



Iranian state TV is broadcasting survival instructions, telling citizens how to take cover, avoid windows and shelter for 24 hours after a nuclear blast.pic.twitter.com/DXdtLa0rvi — Defence Index (@Defence_Index) November 3, 2026

Tehran's Political Imagery Is Produced by a Dedicated Studio

Khaneh-ye Tarrahan, or Designers' House, produces political designs for prominent locations in Tehran. Agence France-Presse reported in October that studio staff monitor breaking news, develop concepts and brief graphic designers on new installations.

Studio manager Mostafa Kafaei described the process of turning current events into public displays. One earlier design depicted Trump's lips sewn shut by the Strait of Hormuz, accompanied by the words 'At the breaking point'.

The waterway connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and is a major route for international oil shipments.

Billboard Appears as Diplomatic Contacts Continue

Trump said a deal with Iran 'could happen', while Vance expressed optimism about the prospects for an agreement. A senior Iranian official told Reuters on 3 November that Tehran and Washington remained far apart. Qatar stepped up mediation efforts as negotiations continued.

Overnight on 2 November, US forces carried out limited strikes on Qeshm Island, with the attacks reported the following day. US officials described the strikes as defensive operations against surface-to-air missiles used against American assets. Another US official said the operation appeared limited and did not signal a return to major combat operations.

Qeshm Island lies in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for global oil shipments. The strikes came as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict continued.