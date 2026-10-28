A CBS News investigation into President Donald Trump's clemency decisions in the United States has identified roughly $1.08 billion (£811 million) in affected federal fines and restitution between January 2025 and October 2026, leaving fraud victims questioning whether they will recover their losses.

The review examined court judgments linked to more than 160 clemency orders. It excluded over 1,500 grants connected to the 2020 election and 6 January, instead focusing on cases involving financial penalties and unresolved restitution claims.

Abraham Kamarck, whose small veteran-owned company was owed $17,800 (£13,397.17), described the consequences for his business. 'We've just constantly been fighting to survive, and this is just one more kick in the b---s,' he told CBS.

The Billion-Dollar Cost of Trump Clemency

About $119.4 million (£89.87 million) in court-ordered restitution owed directly to victims was eliminated, CBS calculated. Nearly $120 million (£90.32 million) in fines intended for the federal Crime Victims Fund was also erased, while prosecutors' requests for approximately $665.8 million (£501.11 million) in restitution were halted before judges could rule.

Another $170.9 million (£128.63 million) involved debts owed jointly by recipients of clemency and co-defendants who were not pardoned. Those categories bring the total affected to approximately $1.08 billion, although not all the money had been ordered paid solely by clemency recipients.

Justice Department records cited by CBS put the restitution erased through Joe Biden's clemency decisions over four years at about $14,000 (£10,537.10). Most were commutations that preserved financial penalties. A previous estimate by House Judiciary Committee Democrats placed the restitution, fines and forfeitures affected at nearly $1.7 billion (£1.28 billion).

Fraud Victims Confront Trump Clemency Fallout

Among the largest debts eliminated was nearly $49 million (£36.88 million) owed by Andres and Adriana Camberos, siblings convicted of defrauding food manufacturers. Trump had previously granted Adriana clemency, and prosecutors alleged the pair launched their scheme within weeks of her release. A White House official called the case a 'political prosecution.'

Jeffrey Rosenberg, another victim, voted for Trump three times but lost $250,000 (£188,162.50) through a fraud involving David Gentile. Rosenberg described the lost funds as money he had 'put away for my grandchildren.'

Gentile was convicted in a $1.6 billion (£1.2 billion) fraud and served only 12 days of a seven-year sentence before Trump commuted it, relieving him of restitution obligations.

Trump Clemency Decisions Face Questions Over Influence

CBS identified at least 18 people relieved of fines or restitution whose cases involved advocacy by Trump-connected lawyers, lobbyists or allies, or donations from recipients or their relatives to his re-election campaign. About 70% of second-term clemency actions bypassed the Justice Department's pardon office.

Former Nikola chief executive Trevor Milton received a pardon roughly two weeks after prosecutors sought $660.8 million (£497.35 million) in restitution. He and his wife had donated almost $3 million (£2.26 million) to pro-Trump groups approximately five months earlier.

Milton maintained the pardon 'was not tied to anything,' while a White House official insisted donations 'played absolutely no role.'

The circumstances of Gentile's commutation also attracted scrutiny. The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the inquiry, that prosecutors gathered evidence Gentile had discussed paying $2.5 million or more to obtain clemency, but Justice Department political appointees halted the inquiry.

Father Frank Mann, a retired priest close to Trump who reportedly corresponded with Gentile about clemency, denied involvement and, according to a White House official, denied being paid. Gentile's lawyer did not respond to CBS.

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis defended Trump's decisions, stating that he 'exercises his constitutional authority to issue pardons and commutations at his discretion' and that 'anyone spending money to lobby for pardons is foolishly wasting their money.'