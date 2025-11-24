California Congressman Eric Swalwell has ignited a debate on election reform by proposing a statewide phone voting system as a cornerstone of his newly announced campaign for governor.

Speaking on CNN on Saturday in what would be his first interview since announcing his candidacy for governor, Swalwell said he wants to have the option of phone-in voting available for the state's residents. Swalwell compared the suggestion to being able to file taxes and book healthcare appointments online. The Democratic congressman explained that his goal for California is to do more than 'just a little better' compared to predominantly Republican states when it comes to voting.

'I want us to be able to vote by phone,' said Swalwell. 'Yeah, if we can do our taxes, make our healthcare appointments, you know, essentially do your banking online, you should be able to vote by phone. Make it safe. Make it secure, but it's actually already happening all over the United States.'

'I want us to max out democracy,' Swalwell continued. 'Also, as it relates to democracy, if you wait in line for 30 minutes or more, if you do want to vote in person, I think you should fine every county for every minute that a person has to wait longer.'

In relation to his suggestion, Swalwell also said he hopes to modernise the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) so people do not need to appear in person for visits.

The Precedent and Perils of Mobile Voting

Several states have already experimented with alternative forms of voting in recent years, such as mobile or online voting. In 2018, West Virginia tested mobile voting, allowing voters who are overseas to do so via an app during the midterm elections. The nonprofit organisation Mobile Voting Project also launched 21 voting pilot programmes in seven states, among them Utah, Colorado, South Carolina, and Oregon.

Similarly, the mobile voting programmes were limited to certain counties or local elections, mostly targeting overseas voters.

Swalwell Joins California Gubernatorial Race

The Democratic lawmaker announced his run for state governor last week on Thursday in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Swalwell, who has served in Congress since 2013, joins the growing list of Democratic candidates, including former congresswoman Katie Porter, former Health Secretary Xavier Becerra, former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, and activist billionaire Tom Steyer.

Swalwell focused on the need to address high costs and affordability in his campaign website as the reason why he plans to run for governor.

'I'm running for governor because prices are too high and people are scared. California's next governor has two jobs. One, keep the worst president in history out of our homes, out of our streets, and out of our lives,' said Swalwell.

'A lot of candidates talk about taking on Trump,' the Democratic congressman continued. 'I'm taking him on in real time. My January 6 lawsuit is one of the only lawsuits against the president that survived his new presidency. Speaker Pelosi selected me to help lead his impeachment, and today, I'm leading the Democrats' effort in the House to investigate January 6.'

Swalwell gained popularity during Trump's first term for his involvement in the impeachment trials. A staunch critic of Trump, Swalwell became a target of the president and his allies.