Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is escalating his campaign against what he calls America's culture of 'overmedication,' this time turning directly toward antidepressants and psychiatric drugs. The move is already unsettling psychiatrists who fear the administration's rhetoric risks blurring the line between legitimate concerns about prescribing practices and public distrust of mental healthcare itself.

Speaking at a MAHA Institute summit focused on mental health and what organisers described as 'overmedicalisation,' Kennedy announced a federal initiative aimed at reducing what he characterised as excessive psychiatric prescribing, particularly involving children.

'Today, we take clear and decisive action to confront our nation's mental health crisis by addressing the overuse of psychiatric medications, especially among children,' Kennedy said in the press release. He added that the Department of Health and Human Services would support 'patient autonomy,' informed consent and alternative treatment approaches while encouraging greater scrutiny around medication use.

Antidepressants and other psychiatric medications occupy a uniquely sensitive place in American healthcare, used by millions while remaining deeply entangled in political distrust, social stigma and competing interpretations of mental illness.

The Debate Over 'Overprescribing'

Kennedy's criticism rests on the argument that psychiatric drugs are prescribed too quickly, used too broadly and continued for too long without sufficient evaluation. He has repeatedly questioned antidepressants in public appearances, at times linking them to violence, developmental risks during pregnancy and severe withdrawal symptoms.

Those claims remain highly controversial.

While experts acknowledge that psychiatric medications can cause side effects and difficult withdrawal experiences in some patients, major regulatory bodies, including the US Food and Drug Administration, continue to classify antidepressants as generally safe and effective when appropriately prescribed for conditions including depression, anxiety disorders, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

The administration's initiative does not propose banning antidepressants. Instead, HHS agencies will reportedly evaluate prescription patterns, assess risks and benefits, and encourage greater use of non-medication interventions such as therapy, exercise, dietary changes, and family-based support systems, based on a Dear Colleague Letter.

Psychiatry has increasingly grappled with questions around deprescribing and long-term medication dependence, particularly for patients who may no longer benefit from treatment or who experience intolerable side effects.

Joseph F. Goldberg, clinical professor of psychiatry at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, described deprescribing as a practical clinical tool rather than an ideological crusade.

'If any treatment is not proving itself to be beneficial, or if problems with tolerability substantially outweigh efficacy, it makes sense to discontinue that treatment and replace it with a more effective viable alternative,' Goldberg said.

That nuance, however, risks disappearing once the issue enters the machinery of political messaging.

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Psychiatrists Warn Against Oversimplification

Several leading psychiatrists broadly welcomed calls for improved prescribing standards while simultaneously warning that Kennedy's framing distorts the scale and complexity of the mental health crisis.

Jonathan Alpert of Montefiore Medical Center argued that both overprescribing and underprescribing can exist simultaneously. He compared psychiatric medications to treatments used across other medical disciplines, noting that misuse is possible without invalidating their lifesaving role.

That distinction matters because the US continues to face severe gaps in mental healthcare access. Depression remains among the leading causes of disability globally, while large portions of the American population still struggle to access therapy, psychiatric evaluations or long-term treatment.

Only around 40 per cent of US adults and adolescents with depression receive counselling or therapy, according to figures cited by experts responding to Kennedy's initiative. Suicide rates also rose sharply between 2000 and 2018.

Those numbers complicate the administration's emphasis on overprescribing. Critics argue that the larger crisis in American psychiatry is not widespread medication abuse but an underfunded and fragmented system where millions receive little meaningful care at all.

Theresa Miskimen Rivera, president of the American Psychiatric Association, said the organisation supports additional research and clinical training but criticised the broader political framing surrounding 'overmedicalisation.'

'This type of characterization really oversimplifies a very complex, larger issue,' Rivera said.

She pointed to workforce shortages, limited psychiatric beds, inadequate consultation time and barriers to psychotherapy as structural failures that cannot be solved simply by reducing prescriptions.