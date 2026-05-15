The US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has canceled yet another troop deployment to Europe this time in Poland.

This comes as a troop deployment to Romania was canceled and Hegseth pulled troops out of Germany last week over comments from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Hegseth Pulls Troops from Poland

'It was also not immediately clear whether the 4,000 troops assigned to the canceled mission in Poland would count against the drawdown in Germany or be in addition to that. A Defense Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss operational matters, said the current thinking assumed a net reduction of 5,000 troops between Poland, Germany and possibly other European countries but added that internal planning was in flux,' according to The New York Times.

Mr. Trump told reporters that troop cuts in Europe are not finished. He said that 'we're cutting a lot further than 5,000' service members from Germany and 'threatened to also pull troops out of Italy and Spain, countries that the president says have not supported the administration's goals in the U.S. war against Iran,' according to The New York Times.

'The cancellation of the deployment of the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team of the First Cavalry Division is probably part of a broader realignment of U.S. forces in Europe, said the Army officials and other U.S. military officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss operational matters,' according to The New York Times.

A Pentagon spokesman declined to comment on Mr. Hegseth's decision, according to The New York Times.

Recent History of Hegseth Pulling Troops Out of Europe

'The Secretary of War has ordered the withdrawal of approximately 5,000 troops from Germany,' chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement announcing the withdrawl of troops from Germany. 'This decision follows a thorough review of the Department's force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground. We expect the withdrawal to be completed over the next six to twelve months.'

The change comes after President Trump hit back at German Chancellor Friedrich Merz who said the US was being 'humiliated' by Iran in peace negotiations

This also occurs after hundreds of troops were pulled from Romania last year.

What is Europe's and NATO's Reactions to the Moves by Hegseth?

'This issue does not concern Poland – it relates to the previously announced change in the presence of some U.S. Armed Forces in Europe. The rapidly developing capabilities of the Polish Armed Forces and the presence of U.S. forces in Poland strengthen NATO's eastern flank,' Poland's defense minister said on social media.

'A NATO official acknowledged on Thursday that the United States was adjusting its troop presence in Europe but added that the cancellation of the American brigade would not affect the alliance's deterrence and defense plans. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss operational matters, said that Canada and Germany had already increased forces on the alliance's eastern flank,' according to The New York Times.

'A memo signed by Hegseth halted the scheduled deployment of 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, which was expected to rotate through Poland and other countries including the Baltic states and Romania, the two defense officials said. Some personnel from the brigade were already in Europe and now must redeploy back to the US,' according to The New York Times.

The memo went on to 'also cancel the future deployment to Germany of a battalion that specializes in firing long-range rockets and missiles, the defense officials said, and has directed that a command in Europe overseeing those capabilities be removed from the continent,' according to The New York Times.