An Ebola outbreak in Congo province has been confirmed in the remote Ituri region, with health authorities reporting 65 deaths and 246 suspected cases.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) issued an urgent alert on Friday, 15 May 2026, after confirming deaths and identifying suspected cases across the Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones.

Preliminary laboratory results detected the virus in 13 of 20 samples, suggesting rapid transmission within local mining communities. This Ebola outbreak in Congo province has triggered an immediate regional emergency, with international health surveillance teams being deployed to the north-eastern territory.

The update on the Ebola outbreak in Congo province comes just days after international attention on separate hantavirus reports elsewhere, adding to a stretch of recent global concern over emerging infectious diseases, though officials stress the two incidents are unrelated.

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There is no evidence of any connection between the two viruses, which spread in different ways and emerge in different ecological settings.

Ebola is a highly infectious and often deadly virus that spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids. Hantavirus, by contrast, is typically linked to exposure to infected rodents. Health authorities treat them as entirely separate public health threats.

Ebola Outbreak In Congo Province Triggers Fresh Regional Alarm

According to AP News, the Africa CDC confirmed on Friday that the Ebola outbreak in Congo province has taken hold in Ituri's remote north-eastern area, mainly affecting Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones. The agency reported 246 suspected cases alongside 65 deaths so far, describing the situation as rapidly evolving in difficult terrain.

In a statement, Africa CDC said laboratory testing has already confirmed Ebola in several samples. It noted that 'four deaths have been reported among laboratory-confirmed cases. Suspected cases have also been reported in Bunia, pending confirmation.'

Ituri province sits more than 1,000 kilometres from Kinshasa, the capital, and is known for weak infrastructure and limited road access. Those conditions, health experts warn, can slow response efforts and complicate patient tracking during outbreaks.

Ebola Outbreak In Congo Province Raises Cross-Border Concerns

Officials have also raised concerns about the potential for the Ebola outbreak in Congo province to spread beyond local health zones due to population movement linked to mining activity and insecurity in the region. The Africa CDC said that gaps in contact tracing and logistical challenges are making containment more difficult.

The proximity of affected areas to Uganda and South Sudan has heightened the urgency of coordination efforts. The agency confirmed that it is convening emergency discussions with health authorities from the three countries, alongside United Nations partners, to strengthen surveillance, laboratory support, and infection control measures.

Those discussions are expected to focus on 'risk communication, safe and dignified burials, and resource mobilisation,' according to Africa CDC.

Ebola outbreaks are not new to the Democratic Republic of Congo. This is the country's 17th recorded outbreak since the virus was first identified in 1976. The most recent outbreak, declared over roughly five months ago, resulted in 43 deaths.

Earlier epidemics have been far more severe. Between 2018 and 2020, an outbreak in eastern Congo killed more than 1,000 people. The wider West African outbreak between 2014 and 2016 claimed over 11,000 lives.

Persistent Health And Security Strain

The Ebola outbreak in Congo's Ituri province is emerging in a region already under strain from long-running violence and instability, making containment efforts significantly harder. Armed groups, including the M23 rebel movement in eastern Congo, continue to operate in parts of the region, while other areas have also seen attacks linked to the Allied Democratic Force, a militia with ties to the Islamic State.

Health officials say this insecurity directly affects outbreak response on the ground. Medical teams often struggle to reach affected communities safely, and routine public health measures such as vaccination campaigns, contact tracing and rapid isolation can be delayed or interrupted when roads are unsafe or areas are inaccessible.

Africa CDC has warned that the situation is further complicated by frequent population movement, especially around mining areas, where people travel in and out of remote zones for work. Combined with weak infrastructure and limited healthcare access, these conditions can allow infections to spread more quickly before they are detected and contained.

The agency has said it is coordinating an urgent regional response with neighbouring countries, including Uganda and South Sudan, due to the proximity of the outbreak zones to international borders. The aim is to strengthen surveillance systems, improve laboratory testing, and coordinate safe response measures, including infection control and supervised burials.

At the same time, health teams are still confirming additional suspected cases in the region. Contact tracing efforts are ongoing, with workers trying to map who may have been exposed and monitor them for symptoms.