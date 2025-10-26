Camila Mendes is officially off the market. The Riverdale actress, 31, said yes to her long-time boyfriend, musician and filmmaker Rudy Mancuso, 33, after a surprise proposal that could have come straight out of one of Hollywood's best rom-coms.

A Birthday Party That Turned Into a Proposal

According to PEOPLE, Mendes thought she was attending a simple birthday celebration for her producing partner Rachel Matthews on Friday, 24 October. Instead, the evening turned into a secret engagement party carefully planned by Mancuso, who popped the question in front of their closest family and friends.

After the emotional proposal, the newly engaged couple joined another star-studded bash. Actor Glen Powell was reportedly hosting a tracksuit-and-tequila-themed birthday at the legendary Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, and Mendes and Mancuso stopped by to toast the night.

A Ring and a Radiant Bride-to-Be

Mendes' sparkling engagement ring, a striking diamond set on a sleek silver band, drew admiring glances as the couple arrived hand-in-hand. The actress looked effortlessly chic in a cropped blue tracksuit vest and matching trousers, while Mancuso wore a beige jumper layered over a white shirt.

The pair were all smiles as friends congratulated them on their happy news.

Three Years of Romance

Mendes and Mancuso first met in the summer of 2022 on the set of Música, a film that Mancuso co-wrote, directed and starred in, with Mendes joining as co-star and co-producer. Their on-set chemistry quickly blossomed into real-life romance.

By November 2022, rumours were confirmed when Mendes shared a sweet Instagram snap showing Mancuso kissing her on the cheek.

Although the couple kept their relationship mostly private, Mendes hinted at her happiness during a January 2023 appearance on the Going Mental podcast, describing the relationship as a 'honeymoon phase' and saying she felt as if she had known her partner all her life.

That Valentine's Day, she made it official with an Instagram post captioned, 'Meu valentine. Te amo so much,' alongside a photo of the two together.

They celebrated their one-year anniversary in July 2023, marking both their romance and the creative partnership that brought them together.

Then came October 2025, when Mancuso delivered what insiders describe as 'the perfect surprise proposal.'

Camila Mendes' Career and Net Worth

Mendes shot to fame as Veronica Lodge on Riverdale (2017–2023). She has since starred in a string of hit films, including The New Romantic (2018), The Perfect Date (2019), Palm Springs (2020) and Do Revenge (2022).

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mendes' fortune is estimated at around $5 million (£3.7 million), built from her television work, film roles and endorsement deals. During Riverdale's peak, she reportedly earned $40,000 (£30,000) per episode.

Who Is Rudy Mancuso?

Mancuso is a hybrid creative, having built a career as an internet personality, musician, comedian, actor and filmmaker. He first burst into public view on Vine around 2013 before expanding to YouTube, where his comedic sketches and eccentric characters quickly attracted millions of followers.

From there, he moved into acting, filmmaking, writing and directing, carving out a reputation as one of the few digital stars to successfully cross into mainstream entertainment. His rise from short-form clips to full-scale productions has been described by fans as nothing short of a catapult.

Estimating Mancuso's net worth is far less straightforward. According to YouTubers.me, his fortune is thought to range from $410,000 (£308,000) to $2.46 million (£1.8 million). Other sources, however, claim the figure could be significantly higher, with some estimating it may reach as much as $20 million (£15 million).

A Hollywood Love Story

For now, the newly engaged pair seem focused on celebrating their milestone. Friends describe them as 'inseparable' both on-screen and off, and fans are already waiting for the next chapter of Hollywood's newest love story.