When Madison Beer made her grand debut at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, she looked like she had stepped straight out of a dream. Behind the scenes, it was almost a wardrobe nightmare.

The pop star, 26, revealed that her iconic angel wings had to be completely redesigned less than 24 hours before she hit the runway.

In a new interview with Davis Burleson for SiriusXM's TikTok Radio, Beer shared that her original pair of wings were 'giant and gorgeous,' but at 25 pounds, they were also completely unmanageable.

'I had other wings that were giant and [weighed] 25 lbs,' Beer said. 'We played with them in rehearsals, and I was like, "They're literally gorgeous, but I can't perform in them. I'm going to hit a dancer off the platform, I'm so scared to do this."'

The Overnight Redesign

Beer admitted that she "couldn't walk" or "strut" confidently under the massive weight. The situation left her team scrambling for a solution, one that had to happen fast.

'They were so lovely and they made me new ones the night before,' she said. The result was a much lighter and more manageable 5-pound set of wings that allowed her to perform freely without fear of toppling over.

'They weren't heavy at all,' Beer added, grateful that her team pulled off the last-minute fix.

A Surreal Moment Realised

Despite the hiccup, the 'Reckless' singer says the entire experience was magical — something she had dreamed about since she was a teenager watching the glittering runway spectacular.

'It was so surreal and crazy,' Beer recalled. 'I've dreamed of doing this my whole life. I've been to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the past and was like, "I would die to be a tree prop in the background of that stage."'

Although Beer didn't get to take her delicate wings home as a keepsake, she said Victoria's Secret held onto them as part of the brand's official archive. 'Now I'm forever a part of the Victoria's Secret Angel Week archive,' she said with pride. The only thing she might get to keep is her bedazzled baby-pink costume, which she plans to preserve as a piece of personal history. 'I'm going to put that in a box, in glass, and light it up in my house,' she added.

The Weight of Being an Angel

Beer's experience sheds light on just how intense and physically demanding the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show can be. For the models and performers, the wings are not just a fashion statement but an athletic feat.

Past Angels have shared similar stories about the challenges of wearing elaborate wings.

Alessandra Ambrosio once revealed she strutted the runway in a 30-pound pair while she was secretly six weeks pregnant. Bella Hadid, this year's showstopper, carried wings that weighed an astonishing 50 pounds.

Meanwhile, supermodel Heidi Klum — one of the original Angels — famously took pride in wearing the biggest wings she could get her hands on. 'I always wanted the wings,' she said in a past interview. 'I would go to the top and be like, "Why am I having these small wings? I want bigger wings." Because for me it was always a moment — everyone is watching, and I wanted the biggest ones possible.'

Flying Higher Than Ever

For Madison Beer, though, the goal wasn't size — it was balance. The singer has spent years curating her stage presence, and this performance was no different. Her Victoria's Secret debut came at a time when she's stepping further into her confidence as a performer and fashion icon.

Her fans, who have followed her journey from viral YouTube covers to sold-out concert tours, celebrated the performance online, praising both her vocals and her poise. 'She's an angel in every sense,' one fan posted on X.

And while Beer's wings may have changed at the last minute, the symbolism wasn't lost on her. She flew - just a little lighter than planned.