Camp Mystic, a historic all-girls summer camp in Hunt, Texas, is facing multiple lawsuits from families who lost loved ones in catastrophic floods that hit the area in early July 2025, when 27 campers and counsellors were killed near the Guadalupe River in Kerr County.

Court documents allege that camp administrators ignored repeated flood warnings and failed to evacuate despite alerts from the National Weather Service hours before the flooding. Plaintiffs accuse Camp Mystic of 'reckless disregard for human life' and claim its emergency plan was outdated and insufficient for the storm's severity.

One filing reads: 'Camp Mystic had ample notice of imminent flooding yet took no meaningful steps to safeguard those in its care.' Attorneys for several families said the tragedy was avoidable had the camp acted on official warnings.

Camp Mystic's management has not commented on the lawsuits but issued a statement offering condolences and pledging full cooperation with investigators.

Families Allege Camp Ignored Official Warnings

Court filings show at least three families have taken legal action against Camp Mystic, accusing its operators of 'reckless disregard for human life.' Plaintiffs claim camp leaders ignored multiple National Weather Service warnings issued on 3 July 2025, and failed to move children and staff to higher ground as river levels rose.

One filing states: 'Camp Mystic had ample notice of imminent flooding yet took no meaningful steps to safeguard those in its care.' Attorneys representing several families told reporters that the camp's emergency plan was 'inadequate and outdated.'

Camp Mystic's management has not publicly responded to the allegations, but it has issued a brief statement expressing condolences to the affected families and confirming cooperation with investigators. 'We are devastated by the events of 4 July and are working closely with authorities to understand what went wrong,' a spokesperson said.

Officials Probe Emergency Response

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Kerr County Sheriff's Office have launched a joint investigation into the camp's preparedness and response timeline. Authorities are examining whether staff followed safety procedures and if communication systems functioned properly once flood alerts were issued.

Sheriff Larry Leitha told local media that first responders arrived to find the river 'at dangerously high levels', with several cabins already submerged. 'Conditions deteriorated faster than anyone expected,' he said. Helicopters and rescue boats were used throughout the night to reach stranded campers, some of whom were treated for hypothermia and shock.

Investigators are reviewing 911 logs, weather bulletins, and internal camp communications to reconstruct how quickly warnings were acted upon or missed.

Legacy, Loss, and Calls for Accountability

Founded in 1926, Camp Mystic is one of Texas's oldest and most prestigious girls' camps, known for activities such as canoeing, archery, and river swimming. The camp had reportedly passed a state safety inspection only days before the flood.

While Camp Mystic had maintained a strong reputation for safety for nearly a century, local residents say its proximity to the river always posed risks. 'The water can rise terrifyingly fast,' said volunteer Sarah Moreno, who assisted in rescue efforts. 'Even lifelong residents underestimate how quickly it happens.'

Camp Mystic remains closed while investigations continue. Memorials have been held across Texas for the 27 victims, as grieving families demand accountability and stronger safety standards for youth camps near waterways. 'We can't undo what happened,' said one parent. 'But we can make sure no family endures this again.'