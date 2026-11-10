Canadian military veteran Corben McGown is suing the federal government after alleging that a Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) caseworker raised medical assistance in dying (MAiD) during a call when he was 22 and receiving treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

McGown, now 26, told the Daily Mail that he had been receiving therapy for PTSD, depression and anxiety when the subject was raised. He said he had previously attempted suicide and disclosed suicidal thoughts to healthcare coordinators. He recalled that MAiD was presented almost as though he qualified for it, despite seeking mental health support.

The Canadian government disputes his account, saying the call concerned benefits and possible mental health treatment and that it has no records matching the conversation he described. His allegations have not been established by a court.

‼️ THIS IS INSANE: Canadian veterans say they asked Veterans Affairs for help and were OFFERED DEATH.



David Baltzer, 2 tours in Afghanistan, 2 days before Christmas, AFTER his benefits were cut, a caseworker asked if he'd thought about MAID.



Corben McGown, 22 & in treatment for… pic.twitter.com/Go9BHHIMRz — Mario Zelaya (@mario4thenorth) November 9, 2026

McGown's Account and Legal Claim

McGown said his wife was with him during the call and that he was stunned by the suggestion. 'I was looking for help, not to die,' he said.

In an amended statement of claim filed with the Federal Court of Canada, McGown alleges a VAC representative presented assisted dying as the preferred response to his psychological difficulties instead of providing appropriate treatment. He claims the incident caused severe emotional distress and what he describes as moral injury, leaving him unable to work.

Lawyer Catherine Christensen of Valour Law is representing McGown and several other veterans pursuing claims against the government. She told the Daily Mail that McGown's phone records had been produced after the government said it had no record of the call. The claim remains unresolved.

Other Veterans Describe Similar Experiences

An 8 November Daily Mail report included accounts from other former service personnel who said assisted dying had been raised when they sought help.

David Baltzer, a former soldier who served in Afghanistan, said a VAC caseworker asked him to consider MAiD in 2019 while he was receiving treatment for PTSD and suicidal thoughts. He said the discussion affected his self-worth.

Former military technician Tony Jenkins described separate interactions with a military doctor after a brain injury and a nurse on Nova Scotia's 811 health advice line when he sought help for severe migraines. He said the nurse discussed arranging a MAiD appointment. These accounts concern separate healthcare interactions and are not part of McGown's legal claim.

VAC Investigation Confirmed Four Incidents

VAC's investigation, published in March 2023, confirmed four inappropriate discussions involving one employee, who no longer works for the department. It reviewed 2,153 files linked to the employee and searched 402,000 client files dating back to 2016, finding no further validated incidents.

The department said the four cases were isolated and did not indicate a systemic problem. It apologised to the first veteran who complained and introduced mandatory staff training and guidance stating that employees must not raise or recommend MAiD. Veterans seeking information are to be referred to their primary healthcare providers.

VAC said additional allegations it investigated could not be substantiated. Its findings do not establish whether McGown's alleged conversation took place, leaving that dispute to be addressed through his legal action.