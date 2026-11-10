US Vice President JD Vance has promoted the Trump administration's energy production figures, citing record oil output and liquefied natural gas exports as evidence of its energy policies.

In a post on X on Monday, 9 November, Vance declared that 'American energy is back.' He credited President Donald Trump with expanding access to public land for oil, gas and coal production, while highlighting export growth and a forecast of record crude oil production in 2026.

His claims drew criticism from some social media users questioning whether increased production was benefiting households. US residential electricity prices have risen by more than 10 per cent since 2024, while average petrol prices remain higher than a year earlier.

Thanks to President Donald J. Trump, AMERICAN ENERGY IS BACK!



–– President Trump opened hundreds of millions of acres for oil, gas, and coal production, and reinvigorated America's beautiful clean coal industry.



–– The US set a world liquified natural gas export record in 2025… pic.twitter.com/wyvR2QdBKa — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) November 9, 2026

Vance Highlights Record Oil and Gas Output

Vance said the US exported more than 100 million metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas in 2025. Reuters reported that shipments reached 111 million tonnes. He also cited a 23 per cent rise in LNG exports in the first half of 2026, to 17.4 billion cubic feet (492.7 million cubic metres) per day . The Energy Information Administration (EIA) attributed the increase to additional export capacity.

Vance also cited an EIA forecast that US crude oil production would average 13.8 million barrels per day in 2026, exceeding the 2025 record of 13.7 million.

He repeated the administration's claim that Trump had secured US majority control of more than 65 billion barrels of proven Venezuelan oil reserves. The White House has described an arrangement involving 100-year concessions for 17 oil fields granted to a private company, alongside US government governance rights and economic interests. The details should be distinguished from straightforward ownership of Venezuela's reserves by the US government.

Electricity and Petrol Costs Remain High

Reuters reported on 31 October, citing EIA data, that residential electricity prices had increased by more than 10 per cent nationally since 2024. Ohio recorded a rise exceeding 20 per cent over two years, while Michigan and Pennsylvania also experienced significant increases.

The three states are political battlegrounds and have attracted substantial data centre investment, although the electricity price increases cannot be attributed to those facilities alone. Higher demand, grid investment and utility costs also affect household bills.

The EIA's weekly figures put the average US retail price for all grades of petrol at $4.29 (about £3.19) per gallon on 2 November, down from $4.40 (£3.27) the previous week. It remained above the approximately $3.16 (£2.35) recorded a year earlier, showing that the recent weekly decline had not erased the year-on-year increase.

Online Critics Question Benefits for Households

Replies to Vance's post questioned whether the administration's energy gains were reaching consumers. One user claimed their electricity bill had doubled, while another complained that filling a vehicle still cost $60 (about £45). Other commenters also challenged the administration's claims about energy affordability.

My gas is still $60 a tank. The American people are getting CRUSHED. You clearly didn’t hear us in the midterms. — Ms. Pistolicious (@mspistolicious) November 9, 2026

The individual responses do not establish wider public opinion, but reflect concerns identified in Reuters' reporting on the midterm elections. Candidates from both parties have proposed measures to control utility costs, including rate freezes and tighter oversight of power companies.

Higher domestic production does not automatically mean lower household bills. Electricity prices are affected by generation, transmission infrastructure and demand, while petrol prices depend on crude oil markets, refining, distribution and taxes. Vance's figures demonstrate growth in US energy production and exports, but do not establish that households are paying less.