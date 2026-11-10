French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, have filed a new defamation lawsuit against US podcaster Candace Owens in Tennessee, bringing claims against her personally over statements they say damaged their reputations.

The 409-page complaint was filed in the US District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee on 4 November. It contains 88 counts, including claims of defamation, false light and defamation by implication. It alleges that Owens repeatedly published false claims about Brigitte Macron's identity and the couple's marriage. The allegations have not been tested in court.

The new action follows an October ruling in Delaware that dismissed Owens from the earlier case because the court lacked personal jurisdiction over her. The Macrons are continuing their claims against two companies linked to Owens in that state.

Macrons Set Out 88 Claims Against Owens

The complaint alleges that Owens used her eight-part podcast series, 'Becoming Brigitte,' and related social media posts to promote claims that Brigitte Macron was born male, had assumed another person's identity and that the couple were blood relatives concealing an incestuous relationship.

It also accuses Owens of using the claims to build her audience, promote subscriptions, solicit donations and sell merchandise. The Macrons' lawyers describe the material as 'outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions.' These are allegations made in the filing, not findings by a court.

I’m afraid to say this is accurate.

The Macrons have indeed filed a NEW set of claims against me. 88 in total, and this time, they want justice over my Brigitte-Doll.



Those of you who are fans of the show know that Brigitte-Doll has never pursued the limelight. For her to be… https://t.co/t3EYMfUMtt pic.twitter.com/KGNuGg58pk — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 9, 2026

The complaint also refers to a prop Owens calls the 'Brigitte-Doll,' which it says was used in content about the French first lady. It cites a 5 January 2026 broadcast in which Owens referred to 'Brigitte dolls,' as well as an episode on 19 October in which she said someone had broken into her Tennessee studio and poured bleach on the doll.

Owens described the incident as an LGBTQ-related hate crime, according to the complaint. The Macrons' lawyers cite her comments and use of the prop as evidence of hostility towards Brigitte Macron's perceived gender identity.

Owens Responds To New Lawsuit

Owens acknowledged the new action in a post on X on 10 November, saying the Macrons had filed 88 counts and were seeking legal action over her 'Brigitte-Doll.'

She said the doll had 'never pursued the limelight' and objected to the complaint describing it as 'grotesque.' Owens also called the bleach incident traumatic and said it happened during a polar vortex in Tennessee. She added that the doll would make no further statements while the case continued.

The Macrons are seeking damages and a jury trial. Their legal team confirmed that the Tennessee complaint was authentic, according to reports by Bloomberg Law and Politico.

Delaware Case Against Companies Continues

The couple first brought the dispute against Owens and her companies in July 2025. The Tennessee lawsuit follows a decision on 27 October by Delaware Superior Court Judge Sheldon K. Rennie. He ruled that the state lacked personal jurisdiction over Owens, who lives in Tennessee, and dismissed her as an individual defendant.

However, he allowed the claims against Candace Owens LLC and Georgetom Inc. to continue because the companies are registered in Delaware. The judge also ruled that French law governed the limitation period but deferred a final decision on whether the claims were filed in time, pending further submissions.

The new Tennessee case is separate from those proceedings and brings the Macrons' claims directly against Owens in the state where she resides.