A Texas couple have been arrested after allegedly leaving their two young children unattended at home twice in one evening while going out for dinner and drinks at a local bar.

Breanna Nicole White and Evan Daniel White, both 26, were detained early on Sunday, 8 November, after Parker County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a concerned resident's report about two children possibly being left alone.

Deputies arrived at the couple's home in south-west Parker County at approximately 12:02am but initially found no adults inside. The parents returned around eight minutes later and allowed officers to enter the property, where they discovered their three-year-old son and one-year-old daughter without adult supervision.

Investigators subsequently learned that the couple had initially left the children alone at approximately 8pm on Saturday to visit a local restaurant. After returning home from dinner, they allegedly decided to go to a nearby bar, leaving the toddlers unattended for a second time.

The sheriff's office stressed the seriousness of the situation, particularly given the children's ages. 'Due to the very young age of both children involved, it isn't reasonable to believe they could fend for themselves in the absence of a parent or guardian,' the department stated.

Both parents were arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return, a state jail felony under Texas law. Jail records indicated that each was released on a $5,000 (£3,720) bond. Child Protective Services subsequently placed the children with relatives while the investigation continued.

Texas Law Treats Child Abandonment as a Felony

Under Section 22.041 of the Texas Penal Code, parents or guardians can face prosecution for intentionally abandoning a child in circumstances that expose them to an unreasonable risk of harm.

The offence is classified as a state jail felony when the accused intends to return for the child. It can carry a more serious third-degree felony classification when there is no intention to return, while circumstances involving imminent danger can result in second-degree felony charges.

The law does not establish a universal minimum age at which children can legally be left home alone. Instead, authorities assess factors including a child's age, maturity, ability to respond to emergencies and the potential risks involved.

Leaving a one-year-old and a three-year-old without supervision is particularly concerning because neither would reasonably be expected to recognise or respond independently to emergencies such as fires, injuries or medical problems.

Similar Child Neglect Cases in Texas

The Parker County incident is not an isolated example of parents facing criminal charges after allegedly leaving young children alone to go drinking or socialise.

In September 2024, Ashley Ann Dixon was accused of leaving her two-year-old child unattended for more than two hours while visiting a wine bar in Cypress, Texas. During a court hearing, a judge also raised concerns about an earlier child abandonment case involving Dixon.

In April 2025, 23-year-old Damian Flores was arrested in Bexar County after allegedly leaving a three-year-old alone in an apartment while visiting a nearby bar. The child's mother had reportedly contacted a friend, who discovered the toddler unattended and helped locate Flores.

More recently, in August 2026, two parents in Horizon City faced charges after allegedly leaving their two-year-old and 10-month-old children alone while attending a party and drinking alcohol.