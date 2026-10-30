Massachusetts law enforcement authorities published the findings of an exhaustive seven-year investigation into clerical sexual misconduct on Wednesday, detailing allegations against 275 Catholic priests accused of abusing 944 victims across three regional dioceses.

Released on 30 September 2026 by Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, following the review of internal documents, the comprehensive dossier reveals that church administrators across Fall River, Springfield, and Worcester systematically concealed predatory behaviour for decades despite enacting formal safeguarding protocols in the wake of the 2002 Boston archdiocesan scandal.

Campbell emphasised that administrative promises of reform proved ineffective without binding external accountability, calling on state legislators to eliminate statutory-limitation barriers and abolish charitable-immunity caps that continue to shield religious institutions from civil liability.

Investigators initiated the probe in 2019 to evaluate whether religious authorities had complied with child-protection reforms adopted after the 2002 Boston clergy scandal.

Regional tallies compiled within the report documented 469 survivors and 92 accused priests within the Diocese of Fall River.

The Diocese of Springfield recorded 259 victim accounts and 93 accused clergy, whilst the Diocese of Worcester recorded 216 survivor accounts and 90 accused priests.

State attorneys stressed that investigators did not conduct independent credibility adjudications for every historical claim, noting that inclusion in the dossier does not constitute a judicial conviction.

Catholic Church Leaders Failed To Act on Abuse Warnings

Campbell's office reviewed more than 300,000 pages of records and interviewed over 100 people, including survivors, advocates, lawyers and diocesan employees. Investigators examined both abuse allegations and how church authorities responded when concerns were brought to their attention.

The report identified instances in which officials transferred accused priests without explaining the reasons to parishioners.

It also described priests returning to ministry without adequate supervision, restrictions going unenforced and allegations not consistently reaching law enforcement.

Much of the reported abuse predated the reforms adopted following the Boston scandal. Yet investigators concluded that written policies had not always been followed, leaving continuing weaknesses in oversight, transparency and accountability.

Campbell said institutions entrusted with children's care 'too often failed to protect them'. The report, she argued, was intended to acknowledge survivors' experiences and identify changes still needed to protect children.

Catholic Church Survivor Describes Abuse and Its Lasting Impact

Adult survivors stepped forward during a public briefing to address the generational trauma caused by institutional negligence.

Paula Cardoza, 60, said at a news conference that a parish priest sexually abused her when she was 11 at St Patrick's Church in Wareham.

'I could never understand it,' she said. 'Too often they protected the reputation of the church, rather than protecting children.'

The legal consequences have been limited. Campbell's office said its investigation produced no new indictments, although three cases were referred to local district attorneys. One referral to Worcester County resulted in criminal charges in District Court.

Other possible prosecutions faced obstacles. Some alleged conduct fell outside the applicable limitation periods, while certain actions could not be prosecuted under laws introduced after they occurred. Some people identified in the inquiry had also died.

The distinction is important. The absence of charges does not establish that an allegation was false, just as inclusion in the investigation does not establish criminal guilt.

Catholic Church Dioceses Respond as Reform Demands Continue

Campbell called for independent handling of complaints, stronger enforcement of restrictions on accused clergy and greater public disclosure.

She also urged Massachusetts lawmakers to remove limitation periods for civil childhood-abuse claims, eliminate the relevant charitable-immunity cap and allow older claims to be brought through an indefinite lookback period.

The report singled out Worcester as the only Massachusetts diocese without a publicly accessible consolidated list of credibly accused clergy.

Worcester welcomed the findings, highlighted its annual compliance audits and said it would review recommendations for further improvements.

Fall River Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha apologised to survivors. 'To all survivors of child sexual abuse, I am deeply sorry. We as a Church failed you when you were most vulnerable,' he said. The diocese cited safeguarding training, reporting arrangements and its published list of credibly accused clergy.

Springfield Bishop William D. Byrne also welcomed the recommendations, acknowledged past failures and pointed to changes in training and handling allegations.

On 20 October, survivors met Campbell privately to discuss the report and possible legal reforms. They discussed legislation intended to expand access to justice.

The report did not find every accused cleric guilty, and it recognised improvements made since 2002. Its warning was narrower but consequential: protective policies cannot work unless dioceses consistently implement them.

For survivors, the next questions concern whether lawmakers will widen access to civil justice and whether church leaders will follow through on the recommended safeguards.