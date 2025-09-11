As US federal agencies join the investigation into the assassination of Charlie Kirk during a speech at Utah Valley University, commentator Candace Owens has ignited controversy by promoting online theories linking the murder to a suspicious private jet that allegedly vanished from tracking systems after take-off.

Owens, known for her ability to stir conversations, is pointing her fingers at the suspicious jet leaving Porvo airport with her bizarre theory stating that the plane went off the grid thirty minutes after the shooting.

Facts About The Shooting

Kirk, 31, was the founder of Turning Point USA and a prominent figure in US conservative politics. He had been addressing students as part of his 'Great American Comeback Tour' when a bullet struck him in the neck in broad daylight.

The university confirmed that a single shot was fired about 200 feet away from the stage at the top of Losee Centre. Sophie Anderson, who was among the attendees, told Daily Mail that she knew it was a gunshot the second it happened.

'He was shot in the neck and just fell over and he was just a fountain of blood. They carried him off. All these kids are just falling apart and bawling,' said Anderson.

Other witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with students screaming and fleeing the quad after the shot was taken. Initially, police detained an elderly man, but clarified he wasn't the shooter.

Police initially detained an elderly man but later clarified he was not the shooter. By Wednesday night, no arrests had been made. The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are assisting local authorities.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox promised the person responsible 'will be brought to justice'. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump confirmed Charlie Kirk's death via Truth Social roughly an hour after his shooting took place.

Owens' Social Media Conspiracy Thread

Among responses to Kirk's death in the political space, Owens made her own speculations on the shocking news. No stranger to controversy, Owens has a proven ability to stir conversations with her outspoken nature.

She began her contributions to the manhunt for Kirk's shooter on Instagram, asking her followers if they had witnessed anything suspicious. She then noted that UVU students sent her a photo of an identifiable individual.

After this, she shared a bizarre theory from an X user with no concrete claims. It is alleged that a private jet left Porvoo an hour after Kirk was shot.

The post then insinuated that the aircraft turned off its ADS-B transponder illegally thirty minutes into its flight. The user hinted at a conspiracy, connecting the plane with the absence of Kirk's shooter.

Owens then posted the theory on Instagram and X, saying 'Planes are not ever supposed to turn off their radar'. To support this, Owens shared a response affirming that the jet didn't operate on regular protocols.

Proceeding with her own investigation, Owens acknowledged people online, saying that the jet could have lost signal in a remote area. She then advised her followers to 'chase down' every lead, saying Charlie Kirk would do the same.

The right-wing media personality then confirmed that one of her sources was a pilot. She shared a screenshot of their conversation, which claimed that the transponder was deliberately shut down.

Her last post on her 'conspiracy thread' then advised her followers to be wary of sharing names. She stated that private planes are frequently leased to many individuals as a common aviation practice.