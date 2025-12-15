Candace Owens and Erika Kirk are set to meet privately on Monday after weeks of public tension and online disputes.

This is the first face-to-face encounter between the two since Charlie Kirk's death and the planned conversation has drawn significant attention across conservative circles.

Both have confirmed the discussions on X and agreed to pause all public commentary until the meeting.

Erika Kirk, Candace Owens To Meet Privately

Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk and current CEO of Turning Point USA, shared on X: 'Candace Owens and I are meeting for a private, in‑person discussion on Monday, December 15... I look forward to a productive conversation. Thank you.'

'I am very much looking forward to this discussion,' responded the podcaster.

Owens previously worked at Turning Point USA as communications director from 2017 to 2019. She was also considered a close friend of Charlie Kirk.

Kirk-Owens Private Meeting Details

The private meeting is confirmed for 15 December 2025 and it will be an in‑person discussion aimed at reducing misunderstandings and speculation.

I am very much looking forward to this discussion. 🙌 https://t.co/SPORzksLAW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 15, 2025

Both women agreed to halt all public discussions, livestreams, and tweets until the meeting concludes. Observers expect the conversation to focus on the ongoing disagreements surrounding Charlie Kirk's death.

This meeting represents an effort to resolve tensions away from the public eye.

Erika Kirk-Candace Owens Feud Explained

The feud between Owens and Erika Kirk intensified after the assassination of Charlie Kirk on 10 September 2025 in Utah. Tyler Robinson was later charged with the murder.

Owens began raising questions about the circumstances on her podcast and social media. She suggested that the official account might not tell the full story.

Owens also implied the involvement of foreign or powerful groups, including Israel, though no evidence supports these claims.

Kirk has publicly denounced these claims as harmful and misleading. She said: 'Stop. That's it. That's all I have to say. Stop.' Owens added: 'When you go out for the people that I love... making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love... no. This is a mind virus. And so my message to them is to stop.'

Owens, in turn, criticised Kirk online: '... Erika Kirk has "Megan Markle syndrome," or where you want privacy when you want it, you want publicity when you want it.'

Netizens Concerned About Owens' Safety

Social media users have reacted strongly to the upcoming meeting. X user @AlyssaUnfilter warned: 'Be careful Candace!!' @NewClearWiz added: 'Candace this is their emergency, not yours... they equally tried to destroy your brand/credibility... Just lost.'

Another user, @JimAtEOI, advised: 'Don't let them unalive you. Be certain to record.' Some users, like @DarnelSugarfoo, suggested extreme precautions, while others offered support, urging Owens to remain cautious.

Comments reflect concerns about safety, distrust of motives, and a call for Owens to document the meeting.

Will Owens Finally Stop Talking About Charlie's Death?

The planned meeting highlights deep divisions in conservative media circles. Owens and Kirk will discuss unresolved tensions and conspiracy theories in a private setting.

Social media reactions show a mix of concern for Owens' safety and hope for a resolution. This discussion marks the first step toward a possible reconciliation after Charlie Kirk's tragic death.

The outcome may influence wider conservative networks and online discourse. As of press time, it is unclear what Candace Owens' plans to do — if she will still spread conspiracies about Charlie Kirk's death or finally stop in respect for Erika Kirk.