During a recent discussion with influencer Myron Gaines, conservative commentator Candace Owens delivered a sharp assessment. Her focus was a concerning 'silence' at the core of the Turning Point movement, a quietude that, she insists, conceals a far more serious, underlying danger.

Candace Owens has levelled a charge against Turning Point USA, alleging that the organisation withheld vital facts about the activist's final days. She specifically claimed that at least one employee held a message Charlie Kirk sent shortly before his death, which stated, 'They are going to kill me'.

Owens delivered these statements during a conversation with Gaines. A portion of their talk was distributed broadly on the X platform by Skywatch Signal (@UAPWatchers) and then promoted by commentator Dom Lucre.

The dialogue revolves around what Owens labels a concerted move to 'lie about everything' following Kirk's demise, alongside the consequences she feels these actions imply.

Changed Views and Mounting Strain

When Gaines inquired who she thought was 'most responsible' and the reason anyone wanted Kirk 'gone', Owens suggested that a swift shift in his personal ideology might have been a factor. She commented that 'I think Charlie was not allowed to be anything but a Christian Zionist. And he was changing in the last few weeks'.

Owens described what she labelled a worrying sequence of events, mentioning 'this Egyptian plane that was started tracking him' and maintaining that 'everything began ratcheting up after Tucker Carlson hit the stage'.

Candace Owens “I don’t like the silence from Turning Point employees. I know for a fact one of them has a text message from Charlie the day before he died saying ‘They are going to… pic.twitter.com/91W2DDwJJz — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) November 18, 2025

According to Owens, Kirk's conflicts with others in the conservative environment were ramping up. She commented, 'As Megan showed the video, he was telling Tucker to Go. Max, all the things that they lied about. We've now proven'.

'Why lie?' Owens Challenges Turning Point's Actions

Throughout their dialogue, Owens kept circling back to a single key question, why individuals supposedly close to Kirk chose to hide the information.

She posed the question, 'Why are they lying about it? That's why there is the thing. Why lie? If you have nothing to cover up', adding, 'You only lie because you have something to cover up'. Owens suggested that quick disclosure from well-known individuals would have reduced public suspicion.

Addressing the potential for openness, she stated that 'If they had all come out right when Charlie died, if Seth Dylan, who pressed Charlie in the Hamptons, was like, "Oh, my gosh". My biggest regret is the last time when I saw Charlie. I was being such a jerk about the Israel. They was so stupid'.

“Charlie Kirk’s perspective on Israel was not ‘starting to shift’ — it had shifted entirely.



Israel knew that.

TPUSA knew that.



48 hours before Charlie died, he informed people at Turning Point, as wel as Jewish donors, that he had no choice but to abandon the pro Israel cause… pic.twitter.com/m3lI6NX5W5 — ĐⱤØ₲Ø🇺🇸 (@KAGdrogo) October 1, 2025

According to Owens, a straightforward acknowledgement would have made the public feel, 'Oh, okay, nothing to see here'.

Instead, she described the days that followed as 'a full court press effort to lie about everything', identifying Josh Hammer as an individual who, she felt, did not recognise the seriousness of internal disagreements. 'He never blinked on Adria. He was on the text message chain where Charlie said 48 hours before he died that he was done with the permit cause.'

The Text: 'They Are Going To Kill Me'

Owens' most profound claim centres on a Turning Point employee who, she alleges, possesses concrete proof that Kirk feared for his own life. She informed Gaines that 'I know for a fact one of them. I'm Not Gonna Name has a text message from Charlie the day before he died saying, 'They are going to kill me'.

All the sudden the tone at Turning Point changed



- What Candace Owens is saying is true

- Charlie Kirk text message threads are real

- He was being blackmailed by his Jewish Donors

- He agreed with Tucker Carlson on issues

- Jewish Donors were threatening him with cutting… pic.twitter.com/8EOFa0l9M9 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 7, 2025

In the interview, Owens made it clear that Kirk 'was not referring to the Trans Lobby when he wrote that message', indicating that different forces were involved. She asked why those who said they were close to him did not share this information publicly.

'If you are his friend and you're interested in the truth. Why wouldn't you tell the public that? Wouldn't you just come right out to the public and say... "I don't know what happened, but like Charlie, thought they were going to kill him".'

Turning Point's Conduct Sparks Worry

Owens was unreserved in her critique of Turning Point USA, stating she dismisses any efforts to portray criticism of the group as disrespecting kirk's memory. She commented, 'I do not like the way Turning Point is behaving'.

'I've made that clear, and nobody is going to emotionally manipulate me and tell me that it's all good now, and to attack Turning Point would be to attack his legacy.'

She added that Kirk had alerted her 'years ago' regarding his concerns. 'He was having a ton of visions and was telling me that he Turning Point was going to be the death of him. He knew he was going to die young and strangely knew that I was going to be the only person to defend him.'

Owens clarified that she had made these messages public before, 'I showed the messages, yeah, yeah. I showed the message fake and you pulled it up'.

'I'm going to figure out what happened.' Owens finished the conversation promising to keep investigating. She affirmed that 'We're here now and I'm going to defend him and I'm going to figure out what happened'.

With the clip gaining traction on X, the assertions have raised more questions about Kirk's death and the relationships inside Turning Point USA. The video and accompanying post did not refer to any official statement from Turning Point USA.