Last week, there was a big show that celebrated video games with awards and multiple previews of what is to come in 2020. Shortly thereafter, what followed over the weekend was another event that wrapped up a year-long competition. The 2019 Capcom Pro Tour culminated with a 32-player tournament at the Novo Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Fans of "Street Fighter V" watched as the world's best players battle it out for the championship with a prize pool worth $250,000. Moreover, after the competition, there were more announcements related to the game and changes for the 2020 tournament circuit.

Unfortunately, there were several setbacks that were criticised by fans throughout the weekend. Most complained that the poor production quality of some segments of the tournament made it seem that Capcom was unprepared to host an event of its scale. Moreover, there were games that were not broadcasted including some matches from the top 16 losers side. Equally notable are the players complaining about the alleged latency problem, leaving some players with a big disadvantage over their opponents.

Derek "iDom" Ruffin clawed back up from being sent to the losers bracket and bested all players to match up against Capcom Pro Tour 2019 number 1 ranking players – Victor "Punk" Woodley. Then, against all odds and in stunning fashion, he clinched the championship over the latter after switching to Poison.

Those who were closely following the Capcom Cup 2019 developments felt that it was the purported lag that cost Woodley the championship. He even went on social media to congratulate Ruffin but pointed out the recurring latency issue, which he claims led to his loss.

According to a recent article from EventHubs, Capcom apparently acknowledged that there were problems during the tournament. "Your voices have been heard and we'll be working through the off season to make the necessary changes for 2020. Thank you for your support and love of 'Street Fighter,'" read the statement from the company.

Meanwhile, as with every Capcom Cup tournament, there were announcements related to the Capcom Pro Tour 2020 and another related to "Street Fighter V: Champion Edition." In 2020, instead of the format, the organisers have been following for the past seven years, there will be some adjustments.

One significant alteration changes the number of qualifiers from 32 to 40. Sixteen will come from the global leaderboards, 22 from the World Warrior Challenge, the current champion automatically earns a spot, and the 2020 Last Change Qualifier takes the last slot. Finally, the final character to join the roster will be none other than Seth – the boss character from "Street Fighter IV."