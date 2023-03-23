Despite the fact 35 per cent of men and 42 per cent of women in the UK say they don't drink alcohol, according to a report by Statista, up to eight million people in the UK regularly drink so much wine, beer or other spirits that it is harmful to their health.

Drinking alcohol as a social activity now has a strong collective aspect. A phenomenon has grown in a society where people feel pressure to drink, mainly because of the expectations and potential disappointment of the surrounding group of drinkers. The group, rather than supporting the individual's intention not to drink, begins to encourage the individual, where this pressure can be either direct pressure, where the individual is explicitly encouraged to drink, or indirect pressure, where the individual is motivated to do as the surrounding environment does.

The flavoured rum brand, Captian Morgan, which was introduced to the world over 35 years ago, has come up with a global campaign that will initially launch in GB and South Africa to motivate people to drink slowly and moderately. The campaign's ambition is to bring moderation into social settings without fear of losing the fun. Diageo, the company that owns Captain Morgan, hopes the campaign will help them reach 1 billion consumers by 2030.

Named after the Welsh pirate Henry Morgan, Captain Morgan Original is one of the largest spirits brands in the world, having global sales of 12.7 million 9-litre cases in 2021, with the biggest popularity in countries such as the US, Canada, the UK and South Africa.

"We want to use the power of our marketing and partnerships to make responsible drinking celebratory and a social and cultural norm. The 'Enjoy Slow' campaign is all about people setting their own pace and not being afraid to say no to a drink or another round," commented Captain Morgan's Global Brand Director, Samori Gambrah.

The company has teamed up with Anglo-Ghanaian singer and rapper, Bree Runway, who has risen to prominence with her laid-back take on iconic party tracks from the global music scene and has been nominated for both Best New International Act and Brits Rising Star awards. She also appeared on the cover of Rolling Stones UK magazine in November 2022.

It was the remix version of 'Rhythm of the Night', one of the most distinctive songs of the 90's that was chosen to be part of this campaign, both for its tempo and the importance of its lyrics. The song by Italian band Corona was originally released in 1993 and by 1994 had already topped not only the Italian but also the global charts, including at number eleven on the Billboard Hot 100 and Cash Box Top 100. The jam remix the song received in the campaign encourages alcohol consumers to not follow the group's pace and not be ashamed to say no to further alcohol intake.

The singer herself supported the campaign, saying that the "collaboration felt like a natural fit" for her, given that she started her career doing mashups and her own versions of songs.

She further said, "Rhythm of the Night is such a well-known, fast-paced track and slowing it down has been a fun experience that really brings the message of moderation to life in a creative way. It goes to prove that just because something is slower, doesn't mean it's less enjoyable. Less alcohol doesn't mean less fun. The entire process has been so collaborative, I've felt very connected to the campaign."