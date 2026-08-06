Cardi B has officially returned with new music, and the rapper wasted no time reigniting one of her biggest political feuds. Released on July 31, her latest single, 'Ah Ha', sees the artist take another swipe at Donald Trump while doubling down on views she has shared for years. The lyric immediately sparked fresh debate online across various platforms. It also reminded fans that Cardi rarely separates her music from her outspoken political opinions.

Cardi B Reignites Political War With Trump

In case you missed it, the artist, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has a long history of voicing her political stances. She previously supported Bernie Sanders and later appeared at a Democratic campaign rally during the 2024 election cycle. She also criticised proposed cuts to food assistance programs and reacted publicly after Kamala Harris lost the election.

Produced by DJ SwanQo, the new track delivers a confident response to critics while slipping in a pointed political jab.

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'I'll give a ho exactly what she want in this b–– / Black trucks at the club, look like Trump in this b––, f— him,' Cardi raps in the song.

The lyric continues years of public criticism aimed at Trump and his allies. In my view, the exact phrasing was designed to spark immediate conversation, reinforcing that she often mixes politics into her music.

Explicit Lyric In 'Ah Ha' Targets Trump

Earlier this year, Cardi also clashed with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) online. After officials referenced old allegations against her, she fired back by bringing up Jeffrey Epstein. 'If we talking about drugs let's talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them,' Cardi wrote on X in February. 'Why y'all don't wanna talk about the Epstein files?' To my mind, this exchange highlighted her willingness to confront government entities publicly.

Public relations expert Amore Philip believes those moments fit Cardi's public image rather than distract from it. 'A political lyric is a brand decision dressed as an artistic one,' Philip explained to the publication. 'When an artist with a large, loyal following takes a pointed shot, they are trading breadth for depth,' Philip added.

Strategy Behind Cardi B Criticising Donald Trump

The expert noted that controversy often helps an artist reach an even bigger audience. 'In today's hyper-partisan environment that can be a smart trade, because fans reward conviction and the backlash itself becomes free distribution,' the expert said. In my view, this assessment captures how controversy operates as a calculated part of her continued success.

Philip argued that political lyrics rarely change minds. Instead, they dominate conversations and keep artists at the centre of the news cycle.

JD Vance Enters Cardi B Political Feud

Cardi's political views have also highlighted differences with longtime rival Nicki Minaj. Their feud predates politics, but it entered that space after Vice President JD Vance posted, 'Nicki > Cardi' on social media. Cardi quickly responded to the sitting official, simply stating, 'I'm sooo famous.'

In my opinion, this interaction demonstrated how her celebrity status frequently intersects with national political figures. It is wild to see a sitting official wade into an internet dispute, but it shows she is unafraid to address government entities directly, maintaining her unvarnished public persona.

Ultimately, Cardi ensures her name remains in the headlines by leaning into these polarised discussions. Whether this strategy actually changes voters' minds or merely entertains her fanbase remains an entirely different question.