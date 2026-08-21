Ariana Grande has told Donald Trump's team not to use her music again after a TikTok featuring her song We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) was paired with statements about transgender people and participation in women's sport.

The singer responded directly in the comments beneath the video posted by the Team Trump account, writing: 'Never use my music again. Also, your truth is false.' The post showed Trump walking towards a rally stage while text on screen used a lyric from Grande's 2024 song.

The video began with the lyric 'Me and my truth we sit in silence' before displaying the statements: 'Men can't have babies and should never compete in women's sports.' Grande's record label is working to have the song removed from the TikTok, according to reports.

Team Trump Uses Grande Song In Gender Debate

The TikTok showed Trump approaching a podium at a rally while Grande's song played in the background. The Team Trump account also included the hashtag '#arianagrande', directly linking the singer to the political message.

Grande subsequently used the comments section to distance herself from the post and object to the use of her music. Her response came as she continues her Eternal Sunshine Tour, which is scheduled to conclude in London in September.

The dispute has drawn attention to the use of popular music in political social media posts, particularly when songs are paired with messages that artists have not publicly endorsed.

Grande Previously Objected to White House Use of 'Bye'

The latest dispute follows a similar incident in June, when the White House used Grande's song Bye in a TikTok featuring US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detaining people.

Grande responded by asking the White House not to use her music in connection with what she described as 'barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense.' Her team subsequently sought to have the audio removed from the post, according to reports.

The earlier incident established a pattern of Grande publicly objecting to the Trump administration's use of her music. Her latest response is more direct, with the singer addressing the Team Trump account itself and calling for her music not to be used again.

Other Artists Have Challenged Political Music Use

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Grande is among several prominent musicians who have objected to their songs being used in political content connected to the Trump administration.

Taylor Swift's team previously blocked Trump's team from using her song 'August' in a TikTok post earlier this month. Other artists who have publicly challenged the use of their music in political or government posts include Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Katy Perry, Kesha and Noah Kahan.

The disputes have taken different forms, including public statements, copyright complaints and requests for audio to be removed from social media posts. They have also highlighted the distinction between an artist's music being available on a platform and an artist endorsing the political message attached to its use.

At the latest reporting, the track remained attached to the TikTok while her label worked to have the audio removed.