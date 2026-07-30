Nicki Minaj is in active talks with Lara Trump about recording a duet, according to multiple music insiders who say the conversations have been ongoing for weeks even though nothing has been signed.

The reported collaboration centres on the 43-year-old rapper and the 42-year-old Trump daughter-in-law, whose music ambitions have quietly gathered momentum over the past few years. However, the reported details have not been independently verified, so they should be treated with caution.

Minaj has spent the better part of a year aligning herself publicly with Donald Trump and his MAGA coalition. She joined the president at the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit in January 2026, telling the crowd she was his 'number one fan' and pledging between $150,000 (around £111,000) and $300,000 (£203,000) to help fund accounts for her Barbz.

Before that she had spoken at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest, appeared at a White House Rose Garden luncheon and even addressed the UN on Christian persecution in Africa alongside Trump's appointees. For context, this is not a sudden pivot but a layered political realisation that has unfolded over months.

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Lara Trump's Music Push and the Nicki Minaj, Lara Trump Duet Buzz

Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump and daughter-in-law of the president, has been working on a music career that spans country, pop and dance. She has already released tracks with artists including French Montana and Mohamed Ramadan, positioning herself as a serious, if unconventional, player in the industry.

According to Naughty But Nice, which broke the duet story, Lara was the one who made the first move. 'Lara is definitely driving this,' a source told the outlet. 'She made the first move, they've been talking, and Nicki hasn't shut the door. This is much more than a passing idea.'

A second insider said conversations have moved beyond the initial idea stage. 'They've talked about doing a duet,' the source added.

'Ideas have been exchanged, and everyone involved knows it would create an enormous amount of buzz. Whether people stream it because they love it or because they can't believe it exists is beside the point.' Genre, theme and release strategy remain undefined, which is wild given how calculated both women tend to be with their public image.

White House Correspondents' Dinner Joke Reignites Nicki Minaj, Lara Trump Duet Chatter

The timing of the reports is impossible to ignore. Just days before the duet whispers surfaced, Donald Trump cracked a joke about Minaj at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on July 24, 2026, at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C.

Referring to the April gala that was cut short after a gunman breached security, the president said, 'After hearing the gunshots, many people yelled, 'Get down!' which caused Nicki Minaj to start twerking. Can you believe it? She's the only one that really understood what that meant.'

The line drew laughter from parts of the room and instant backlash online. Comedian Loni Love called it a 'stolen classic racist shock-humor riddle joke' with roots in an old Vietnam-era gag.

Minaj, for her part, responded with a playful Chucky doll image wearing a pink wig, captioned, 'How I'll be looking @ the President next time I see him.' It was sharp, visual and very her.

What the Nicki Minaj, Lara Trump Duet Rumours Could Mean

If the collaboration happens, it would be one of the most talked-about musical pairings of the year, merging celebrity clout with political capital in a way that few have attempted. Detractors will call it a stunt.

Supporters will frame it as two women taking control of their narratives in industries that rarely hand them full agency. Either way, the buzz machine is already humming.

One question lingers, what would the song actually sound like? A country-trap hybrid? A dance anthem with political undertones? Or something deliberately provocative that leans into the controversy? The uncertainty is part of the appeal.