Global rap superstar Nicki Minaj has been drawn into a high-stakes legal battle as court documents expose a disputed hotel bill lawsuit featuring itemised luxury suite charges and minibar expenses.

The documents detail highly itemised room charges, including £5.25 Pringles and M&Ms, as part of an alleged unpaid hotel bill dispute involving the superstar.

The firm 24/7 Productions submitted several hotel invoices from stays where the entertainer used the name 'Tori Spaulding' and claimed it footed the bill for her lodging without being reimbursed.

The company provided live-event services for her in December 2023, specifically covering the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball and the New York promotional week preceding the release of her Pink Friday 2 album.

Nicki Minaj Court Battle Over Hotel Bills

According to the legal documents, 24/7 Productions advanced roughly £187,500 for the final bill, an amount that included £93,750 dedicated to personal expenses alone.

The company stated that she and her management team originally agreed to reimburse all of these costs. Court filings show she stayed in a luxury suite at the Langham hotel in New York for a full week, arriving on 6 December 2023, and checking out on December 13.

The New York room came at a nightly rate of £7,125, which included taxes and fees, bringing the final bill for the seven-night stay to exactly £57,000. It is at this property where the most highly scrutinised charges occurred, setting the stage for the financial dispute.

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Unpaid Hotel Bill Features Expensive Pringles Snacks

Additional charges posted directly to her room for private-kitchen dining, room service, parking, cash advances, and minibar items totalled roughly £2,985.

The itemised expenses included over £1,650 spent on private kitchen food and over £15 spent on Evian water. Smaller line items detailed in the lawsuit included £6 on Badoit or Ferrarrelle water, £6 on a Coke, £5.25 on M&Ms, and £5.25 on Pringles alongside other stuff.

Court records also outline her subsequent trip to Florida. The production company booked rooms at the Four Seasons in Fort Lauderdale from 12 December to 18 December, 2023. This reservation was secured at a rate of £2,850 per night for four nights. The final cost for that specific hotel stay amounted to £12,882.

Expensive Snacks Highlight Nicki Minaj Court Battle

At the Four Seasons, she spent over £300 on in-room dining and over £97 on private bar beverages and food.

The invoices highlight additional hospitality charges, including over £75 spent on overnight food and £52 on breakfast food. She also spent over £375 on pool food and exactly £57 at a restaurant during her time at the property.

The legal filings point out her massive income during the exact same timeframe. The suit states that she was paid £450,000 for the Jingle Ball shows. Furthermore, it explicitly notes that her Pink Friday 2 tour grossed over £75 million in revenue.

The plaintiff asserts that the defendant and her management team originally agreed to reimburse all advanced costs associated with live-event logistics, staging, and accommodation.

She has strongly pushed back against the lawsuit and its accompanying claims. The entertainer argued the case was nonsense, claiming she was never a party to the contract in question.

As both sides prepare for upcoming judicial hearings, the case continues to examine the complex financial boundaries governing major music tours.