The "Castlevania" series is Konami's best-selling side-scroller series of games that spawned several installments over the years. It's popularity even earned it an animated series on Netflix which already has two seasons. Just a few days before the third season premieres, Konami surprised gamers with a port of "Castlevania: Symphony of the Night" on Android and iOS devices. Reports confirm that this version is not a port of the PlayStation One title, but rather of the PSP and PS4 version.

Those who might be worried about in-app purchases would be happy that there are none. The full content of the action-RPG is fully unlocked for just $2.99, reports The Verge. Given that it is based on the PS4 port, players can expect to unlock achievements after certain gameplay parameters have been met. Given that the original version required players to make complete button inputs to perform certain special attacks, the mobile version will feature a simplified system adapted for the touch interface.

Nostalgic gamers who prefer to enjoy the game as they did on home consoles have the option to use compatible game controllers. Konami also included a new continue feature, which is likely a save state option. This is a handy feature given that gameplay might be interrupted by phone calls, messages, and other tasks. "Castlevania: Symphony of the Night" for iOS and Android is playable in six languages: English, French, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, and German.

What made this game so popular was the major shift from original's action-oriented gameplay to something even better with role-playing game elements included. Players can backtrack to locations previously visited to unlock hidden areas and discover new powers. There are some puzzle elements included as well, which requires some skill to solve.

"Castlevania: Symphony of the Night" was the first installment helmed by famed series producer Koji "Iga" Igarashi. He was supposedly praised for reworking the gameplay mechanics of the series, which spawned several sequels featuring similar gameplay elements. Since the game requires precision, it would be difficult for users who rely on touch controls. Therefore, the best way to experience this resurrected classic would be to use a wireless gamepad.