Just days after Alan Carr's incredible and dramatic final victory in the first-ever Celebrity Traitors, fans were left desperate for more. The BBC has answered those prayers: the hit show is officially returning for a second celebrity season.

The show, which quickly became a national obsession, proved to be a ratings juggernaut. Its success, which saw episode one rack up a staggering 14.8 million views, made the renewal all but guaranteed. The first celebrity edition is already the biggest unscripted TV show in iPlayer history.

Now, the cloaks will be dusted off and the roundtable prepared for a new batch of famous Faithfuls and Traitors. Here is everything we know so far about Celebrity Traitors Season 2.

A Record-Breaking Success

The success of the first celebrity run was nothing short of phenomenal. The BBC confirmed the show's return just days after the intense finale, which reached a massive peak of 12 million viewers. On iPlayer alone, 1.9 million people tuned in live to watch comedian Alan Carr masterfully play the game.

As the final Traitor standing, Carr secured the entire £87,500 prize pot for his chosen charity, Neuroblastoma UK, in a stunning conclusion. The show's debut episode set the pace, pulling in 14.8 million views from the British public, cementing its status as a true TV event and making a second season an easy decision for the broadcaster.

Celebrity Traitors Season 2: Release Date and Where to Watch

The BBC has officially confirmed that Celebrity Traitors Season 2 will air in 2026.

While a specific premiere date has not yet been revealed, fans can rest easy knowing it is definitely on the way. As with the first season and the main civilian version, the show will be broadcast on the BBC and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

But when in 2026? Fans won't even have to wait that long for more Traitors action. The BBC also confirmed the main civilian version of the series is returning for a fourth season in 'early 2026.'

A source told The Sun this could mean a New Year's Day 2026 launch, just as season three was a 'centrepiece of New Year's Day evening telly.'

With the main show kicking off the year, it is highly likely that Celebrity Traitors Season 2 will follow a similar pattern to its first outing and premiere in the autumn, around October 2026. Season one's first episode was broadcast on Wednesday, 8 October.

Celebrity Traitors Season 2: Cast and Spoilers

With the show confirmed for a 2026 return, the biggest question is: who will be next to enter Ardross Castle?

The BBC has not announced any cast members for Celebrity Traitors Season 2, and no official spoilers have been leaked. Nothing has been filmed yet, so fans will have to wait for the official line-up. This, of course, hasn't stopped rampant speculation online about which celebrities would be perfect for the game of ultimate deceit.

After the incredible performance from Alan Carr, producers will surely be looking for a cast that can deliver similar levels of drama, humour, and cunning. As for spoilers on the game itself, the format is likely to remain the same, but fans can expect new twists and even more nail-biting missions to build the prize pot.

What About The Traitors Season 4?

To tide fans over, the BBC dropped a brand new teaser trailer for the fourth season of the civilian show. The teaser, which dropped the morning after Alan Carr's win, features all the gothic camp that fans love.

In it, a mysterious hooded and cloaked figure walks through a courtyard while a dramatic rendition of the Blondie classic Heart of Glass plays. The teaser ends with the figure walking off camera, as a graphic reveals the fourth season is 'coming 2026.'