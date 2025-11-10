An accidental fall? Or something far more sinister? The tragic death of beloved Chinese actor and singer Yu Menglong, also known as Alan Yu, has spiralled from a reported accident into a dark, complex mystery fuelling rampant online speculation.

Initially, authorities stated the 37-year-old star passed away on 11 September after an accidental fall from a building in Beijing's Chaoyang District while inebriated.

This ruling, which police reportedly made in less than 24 hours, declared that criminality was not a factor. This simple, tragic explanation, however, did not hold for long.

Chilling new details have emerged, including a desperate last text message to his mother and her subsequent, unexplained disappearance. These developments have painted a portrait of an actor who was not just troubled, but terrified for his life, and who may have been silenced by 'powerful authorities'.

'They May Come and Kill Me': The Final Texts of Yu Menglong

At the very centre of the new controversy is a final, terrifying text message Yu Menglong allegedly sent to his mum moments before his death. The message, first reported by Kbizoom, suggests the actor believed he was a target, trapped in a situation he could not escape.

The alleged text read: 'Every time I see the money they transfer, I vomit. That money isn't earned by me-it's dirty. I must say goodbye now, Mother. They may come and kill me anytime. I'm not joking, and I'm not hallucinating.'

This message, which has since gone viral, directly contradicts the official narrative of an 'accidental fall.' The implications of 'dirty money' and his clear fear of being 'killed' have ignited his fanbase. Online, fans are now rejecting the official explanation and demanding a transparent investigation.

The calls are growing for public evidence, including any CCTV camera footage, full forensic reports, the complete autopsy results, and any available witness testimony, to confirm what truly happened in his final moments.

These demands for transparency come as Chinese authorities have reportedly issued a media blackout, censoring the actor's name online and treating him, according to one commentator, 'posthumously as an enemy of the state'.

A Missing Mum and a USB: The Yu Menglong Case Deepens

The mystery has only intensified. According to the latest updates, reportedly from an entertainment blogger also cited by Kbizoom, Yu Menglong's mother has vanished. She allegedly lost all contact after travelling to Beijing to formally protest the official investigation and make preparations for her son's funeral.

This development has sparked fears of a cover-up, with rising speculation that the grieving mother might be under suppression by a 'powerful force' attempting to hide foul play.

This theory is bolstered by another shocking, unverified claim. The Vision Times reports that a neighbour of the actor may have audio recordings taken through their door's peephole. This evidence was allegedly shared by a Chinese X (formerly Twitter) profile called 'News Investigation.'

These recordings allegedly captured the horrifying moment Alan Yu's abdomen was cut open. The purpose? To retrieve a USB drive. This gruesome detail, if true, suggests a motive far removed from a simple accident, pointing towards espionage or blackmail.

These competing narratives—an accidental fall, a targeted assassination, a desperate attempt to retrieve data—are all swirling at once. It is crucial to note that law enforcement and independent investigators have confirmed none of these newer, more violent claims.

The official cause of death remains, for now, an accidental fall due to intoxication.

Who Was Yu Menglong?

The reason for the intense public outcry is Yu Menglong's status as a well-known public figure in China. Born on 15 June 1988, in Urumqi, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, he first built a following as a singer. According to the Global Times, he gained prominence through popular talent shows, including My Show and Happy Boys.

In 2014, Yu successfully transitioned into acting with a role in the drama The Loving Home. From there, his career blossomed, and he became a familiar face in many households, starring in various hit series like Go Princess Go and Eternal Love. His death leaves a void in the industry and, for now, far more questions than answers.

The death of Yu Menglong is no longer a simple tragedy; it is a dark mystery riddled with contradictions. The official report of an 'accidental fall' crumbles under the weight of his own final words—a desperate text alleging 'dirty money' and a fear of being 'killed'.

When a grieving mother vanishes while seeking justice, and gruesome rumours of USB drives emerge, public silence becomes complicity. The fans are right to demand answers. This case is about more than the loss of a beloved star; it is about whether wealth and power can erase the truth.

Keep demanding answers. Share this story and call for the release of all CCTV footage, autopsy reports, and unedited evidence. Do not let this mystery be silenced.