When Forbes released its 2026 Self-Made 250, a sweeping list of the greatest living Americans who built their success from modest beginnings, Chad Richison's name appeared alongside figures whose influence reaches far beyond balance sheets. The Oklahoma-based founder and chief executive of Paycom ranked No. 119 on the list, a recognition Forbes reserves for leaders who demonstrate financial success as well as distance traveled, obstacles overcome and enduring impact.

The inclusion marks the latest milestone in a career defined less by inherited advantage than by persistence, restraint and a contrarian belief that world-class technology companies could be built and grown in Oklahoma.

A Humble Beginning in Rural Oklahoma

Richison grew up in Tuttle, Oklahoma, where he worked on his family's farm and learned early the discipline of physical labor and self-reliance. That ethic carried him through college, where he worked while earning a degree in mass communications from the University of Central Oklahoma.

His early professional years were spent in payroll services, an unglamorous corner of corporate America but one Richison saw as ripe for reinvention. After working at a large legacy provider and a regional payroll firm, he identified inefficiencies few major providers were addressing at the time.

In 1998, Richison returned to Oklahoma and founded Paycom. At a time when many businesses were skeptical of the internet, Paycom became one of the first companies in its industry to process payroll entirely online, a strategic bet that would later define its competitive edge, according to Forbes.

Recognition by Forbes and a Broader Definition of Wealth

Forbes estimates Richison's net worth at approximately $1.2 billion in 2026, making him the youngest billionaire residing in Oklahoma. But the Self-Made 250 is not a simple wealth ranking. According to Forbes editors, the list evaluates how far individuals traveled from their starting point, not merely the size of their fortunes.

Richison's influence extends beyond Paycom through a philanthropic portfolio focused on long-term, measurable outcomes. He is a signatory of The Giving Pledge and founded the Green Shoe Foundation, a nonprofit providing multi-day therapeutic retreats to help adults address unresolved childhood trauma.

A Self-Made Story Still Unfolding

For Richison, inclusion on the Forbes Self-Made 250 is less a culmination than a confirmation of a philosophy he has followed for decades: Build deliberately, remain rooted and prioritise long-term value. As Forbes noted in unveiling the list, today's self-made leaders are redefining the American Dream through resilience and reinvention.