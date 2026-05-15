Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is reportedly close to resolving a major criminal case in the United States after federal authorities indicated they may drop fraud and bribery-related charges filed against him in 2024.

The development was first reported by Bloomberg News and later detailed by The New York Times and Forbes.

According to those reports, the US Department of Justice could formally dismiss the criminal case within days, although officials have not publicly confirmed a final decision.

Who Is Gautam Adani?

Gautam Adani is the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, one of India's largest infrastructure and energy conglomerates. The group operates ports, airports, power plants, logistics businesses, renewable energy projects, and mining operations across India and abroad.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani's net worth recently exceeded $100 billion, placing him among the wealthiest individuals in the world. His companies have played a major role in India's infrastructure expansion over the past decade.

What Did US Prosecutors Allege?

In November 2024, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn charged Adani, his nephew, and several associates with conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud. According to the indictment cited by Bloomberg, The New York Times, and Forbes, prosecutors alleged the defendants participated in a bribery scheme involving solar energy contracts in India.

The US Department of Justice alleged that approximately $250 million to $265 million in bribes were offered to Indian officials in exchange for securing renewable energy deals. Prosecutors further alleged that the defendants concealed details of the alleged scheme while seeking funding from American and international investors.

The Adani Group denied the allegations after the indictment became public. According to Bloomberg, none of the defendants appeared in a US court because they were outside American jurisdiction when the charges were filed.

Reports of a Possible Resolution

According to The New York Times, Adani recently hired a new legal team led by Robert J. Giuffra Jr., co-chairman of Sullivan & Cromwell. The newspaper reported that Giuffra met senior Justice Department officials in Washington in April 2026 and argued prosecutors lacked sufficient evidence and jurisdiction to pursue the case.

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The New York Times also reported that Adani's legal team indicated the businessman would be willing to invest $10 billion in the United States and create up to 15,000 jobs if the matter were resolved. The publication reported that prosecutors later said the investment proposal would not influence the criminal case.

Neither the Justice Department nor representatives for Adani publicly confirmed details of the reported discussions.

Alongside the criminal case, the Securities and Exchange Commission pursued a parallel civil investigation. According to The New York Times, the SEC announced a settlement on Thursday involving financial penalties totalling $18 million. The report stated Adani would personally pay $6 million, while a co-defendant would pay the remaining amount.

Bloomberg also reported that the United States Department of the Treasury has separately investigated Adani-linked companies over alleged sanctions-related issues tied to Iranian gas shipments.

No formal Treasury settlement had been publicly announced as of Thursday evening.

Impact on the Adani Group

The investigation created significant financial pressure on the Adani Group over the past year. Reuters previously reported that the controversy erased billions of dollars from the market value of Adani-linked companies and complicated access to international capital markets. Despite the legal scrutiny, the group continued denying wrongdoing and maintained that US authorities lacked jurisdiction because the alleged conduct occurred in India.

Broader Questions Around Enforcement

The case also attracted attention because it arrived during a broader debate over US enforcement of overseas corporate bribery laws. According to Bloomberg and The New York Times, President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this year pausing parts of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act enforcement.

The order reportedly argued that aggressive overseas enforcement could affect American economic competitiveness. Bloomberg also reported that the Justice Department dropped a separate bribery case last year involving former executives of Cognizant Technology Solutions.

What Happens Next?

As of Thursday night, federal prosecutors had not publicly announced whether charges against Adani would officially be dismissed. Bloomberg reported that negotiations remain ongoing and that a final agreement could still change before any public filing is made. If the case is dismissed, it would mark a major reversal in one of the most closely watched international corporate fraud investigations involving an Indian business leader.