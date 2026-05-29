A wave of home-based side hustles requiring no on-camera presence, no direct selling, and no daily commute is pushing past the $2,000 (£1,500) a month mark for a growing pool of workers in 2026.

Forbes contributor Alejandra Rojas examined side hustles clearing at least $2,000 a month in a report published on 20 May. Rojas, a certified Trauma of Money practitioner and host of the Side Hustle IRL podcast, has focused her coverage on income models that trade consistency and skill for revenue rather than visibility or physical presence.

Among the models currently meeting that threshold are faceless YouTube channels. Creators in this space upload videos built from stock footage, screen recordings, and AI-generated voiceovers without ever appearing on camera.

FluxNote, which compiled 2026 revenue-per-mille data, found that RPMs in entertainment niches sit as low as $2 (£1.50) per 1,000 views, but climb above $15 (£11.25) for finance and technology content. A finance-focused channel pulling in 200,000 monthly views at an RPM of $13 (£9.75) would generate roughly $2,600 (£1,950) in ad income alone.

Advertising, however, typically makes up only 30 to 50 per cent of what the top faceless channels earn, according to FluxNote.

Affiliate marketing and brand sponsorships account for the balance. At the end, creator Adavia Davis — whose ambient sleep-sound channels were verified by Fortune— was pulling in between $40,000 (£30,000) and $60,000 (£45,000) a month.

Freelance Bookkeepers Bill Up to $60 an Hour From Home

Freelance bookkeeping operates on an entirely different scale, but clears the same $2,000 (£1,500) bar with far less volatility. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics puts median pay for in-house bookkeepers at roughly $23 (£17.25) an hour. Independent operators working remotely tend to bill between $25 (£18.75) and $60 (£45), depending on complexity and client size. At those rates, two or three small-business accounts are enough to cross the threshold.

Cloud platforms such as QuickBooks and Xero mean bookkeepers never need to visit a client's office. No formal degree is required to begin, and once an account is set up, monthly upkeep for a single client typically amounts to a handful of hours.

Turo Hosts in Tourist Cities Earn Up to $2,200 a Month

Peer-to-peer car sharing through Turo turns a depreciating asset into an income stream. Hosts list their vehicles on the platform, which manages bookings, payments, and a layer of insurance. Across the US, hosts who keep their listings active earn an average of $706 (£530) per vehicle each month, according to Side Hustlers.

That figure rises sharply in tourist-driven markets. Hosts in Los Angeles earn between $1,400 (£1,050) and $2,200 (£1,650), while those in Miami bring in $1,200 (£900) to $2,000 (£1,500).

Side Hustlers modelled a scenario in which a Nashville host lists a 2018 Toyota Camry bought for $8,500 (£6,375) at $65 (£49) a night. At 60 per cent occupancy, the car would gross roughly $1,170 (£878) a month before platform fees and maintenance, paying for itself in just over a year.

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Digital Products Turn a Single Effort Into Recurring Revenue

Digital products round out the four. Budget spreadsheets, printable planners, design templates, and short online courses are built once and sold indefinitely with no inventory or shipping.

Jen Glantz, a 37-year-old entrepreneur and founder of Bridesmaid for Hire, told CNBC she earns roughly $6,300 (£4,725) a month in passive income from a mix of AI tools, affiliate links, and digital downloads tied to her wedding industry platform.

These models are drawing interest at a time when overall side hustle participation is falling.

A July 2025 Bankrate survey found that 27 per cent of US adults held a side hustle, a nine-point drop from 2024 and the lowest share recorded since 2017. Those who stuck with it, however, were earning more. Average monthly side hustle income climbed to $885 (£664), with millennials averaging $1,029 (£772).

'A strong job market and a cooling inflation rate are the biggest reasons why fewer people are side hustling this year,' Bankrate senior industry analyst Ted Rossman said. 'But employment trends are weakening, and price growth might pick up due to tariffs, so there's a good chance side hustling will be back on the rise next year.'

All four models generate income through assets that scale without requiring additional hours on a sales floor or minutes in front of a camera.