Chadwick Boseman died from multiple organ failure as disclosed from his death certificate released days after his burial in South Carolina on Sept. 3.

Details from the Los Angeles County Certificate obtained by the Associated Press revealed the underlying cause of his death as colon cancer, which he battled secretly for four years. The document likewise showed that the actor had surgery to remove the colon cancer in 2016 following his diagnosis.

Prior to his death this year, the "Black Panther" star underwent laparoscopic surgery to remove cancer that had metastasized. The certificate listed his profession as an "artist" in the entertainment industry.

Boseman was laid to rest at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, which is about 11 miles from his South Carolina hometown of Anderson. His burial happened six days after he died at his Los Angeles home on Aug. 28 at the age of 43.

The "21 Bridges" star was reportedly in high spirits prior to his death. He was confident that he could still return to filming the "Black Panther" sequel. He was determined although his drastic weight loss showed otherwise.

The Marvel film is set for release on May 6, 2022, and was scheduled for production in March 2021. He "was convinced until about a week before his death" that he would still be able to get in proper shape in time before the start of filming. He was determined to regain his strength to perform his arduous role.

Outside of his immediate family members, his personal trainer and agent, no one in the entertainment industry knew that he was sick. Even Marvel Studios chief creative officer Kevin Feige. According to The Hollywood Reporter, everyone at Marvel Studios and Disney did not know that Boseman was battling colon cancer. Feige received an email about the actor's condition and an hour later, he learned the tragic news of his death.

Now, aside from processing Boseman's death, the studio is also grappling with the ramifications in relation to his role in the "Black Panther" sequel. The star of the billion-dollar franchise is gone and fans think that a recasting should be done. If not, then the movie can follow the comics in which T'Challa's sister Shuri took over her brother's mantle.